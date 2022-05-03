New 34-person site will become centre of excellence in research and development to help fuel investment and growth in the Irish economy

CORK, IRELAND – May 3, 2022 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, has formally unveiled its new, state-of-the-art Cork City Centre based offices in Lapp’s Quay. The opening event was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who cut the ribbon, recognizing Blancco Ireland’s continued investment in the region through the creation of this new site with capacity for up to 34 employees.

The location is Blancco’s first centre of operations in Ireland, adding to the company’s global footprint across EMEA, North America, and APAC.

Blancco is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. IDA Ireland has supported Blancco to make these new offices a centre of excellence for R&D as well as a strategic hub for Blancco, globally. Over the next three to four years, Blancco will invest several million euros in R&D, job creation and skills training. This new Cork location provides an ideal opportunity to grow the existing team, having created six new roles since it acquired the Inhance Technology business, in July 2019.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, said “This is good news for Cork and Ireland. The new facility and jobs at the Blancco hub in Lapp’s Quay is further evidence of the region’s position as a major hub for investment and innovation.

“I am delighted that Blancco has chosen Cork as part of its global expansion.”

Blancco is a leader and the industry standard in providing organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that deliver best practice data erasure and management while accelerating the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organisations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorised access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements.

Adam Moloney, CFO, Blancco said “This represents a significant milestone for the Blancco Group. We’re investing heavily in our operations in Ireland, and it will be a key strategic hub as we accelerate our international expansion. With this launch we look forward to adding new members to our growing business, but this opening event is also an opportunity for us to celebrate the hard work of our outstanding Blancco Ireland team.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said: “IDA Ireland wish to congratulate Blancco on the official opening of its state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Cork City’s bustling business district. The establishment of this strategic R&D hub for Blancco in Cork is a testament to the South-West region’s highly-skilled and talented workforce and reinforces IDA Ireland’s mission to boost jobs and investment for regional locations. I wish the Blancco Ireland team every success with this expansion.”

Blancco has a hybrid working arrangement in place across all of its locations. It has plans to continue to add roles at its Cork site, with some currently in the process of being filled. If you are interested in joining the Blancco Ireland team, you can view current openings here: https://www.blancco.com/company/careers/#openings

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

