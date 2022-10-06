By BOF STUDIO

Tapestry Headquarters

The parent company of Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman seeks to expand diversity within its leadership teams and tackle gender and racial inequality in the workplace within its 2025 goals. BoF finds out more.

Increased awareness around discrimination and bias in fashion in recent years has revealed a critical need for sustained diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work in businesses, from both a moral standpoint and to ensure an effective retention strategy — especially for the next generation of talent. Management consultancy Gallup found that Gen-Z and younger millennials today place support for a diverse and inclusive workplace as a top priority in what they look for in an employer.

Tapestry, a large global fashion company based in New York consisting of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has committed to creating a work environment that is more diverse, equitable and inclusive. To spearhead this work, the organisation recruited David Casey as its first chief inclusion and social impact officer earlier this year, who was set an immediate task to expand diversity within leadership teams and actively reduce gaps in inclusion by gender and race/ethnicity.

Now, BoF sits down with Tapestry’s chief inclusion and social impact officer, David Casey, to discuss how Tapestry is executing its social impact efforts, its priorities moving forward, and the challenges and opportunities the company faces in working towards its 2025 goals.

