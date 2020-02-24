Industry experts identify the top tech enterprise startups

London, UK and San Francisco, CA, USA - February 24th 2020 – The Eighth Edition Tech Trailblazers Awards winners were announced today, recognising outstanding early-stage companies across 10 major enterprise technology categories alongside three additional special categories.

For the third year running, the Security category attracted most entries, having first overtaken the Cloud category in 2017. And, for the first time, judges were unable to split two nominees, choosing instead to name joint winners in the Female Tech Trailblazer of the Year category. Geographically, an increasingly clear majority of winners are founded and/or based in the USA.

The complete list of 2019 winners:

AI : Balbix – www.balbix.com, @balbixinc, USA

Visit http://bit.ly/TrailblazersWinners8 for more details of the winners and runners-up in each category.

Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said: “Given the maturity of some categories, it’s fantastic to see that award-winning innovation continues in every category. A highlight is that judges named joint winners in a category for the first time We congratulate all the winners both on their trailblazing and on their efforts to bring these innovations to market.”

The Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups. Every year since 2012, it has identified the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology: startups are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers Awards’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.

[ends]

