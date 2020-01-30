Public voting opens to select the top tech enterprise startups

London, UK - 30th January 2020 – Now in its eighth year, the Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent and dedicated awards program for enterprise information technology startups, has revealed its shortlist of the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology. The shortlists, selected by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts, are now open to public vote to add to the opinions of the judging panel and help determine the winners in all categories.

To view the shortlists, and vote for your favourites, please visit http://www.techtrailblazers.com/shortlist before 23.59 Pacific Time on Friday, 14th February 2020.

Tech Trailblazers Awards comprises the best startups across a wide range of enterprise tech categories including:

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data

Blockchain

Cloud

Container

FinTech

IoT

Mobile

Security

Storage

Firestarter Award

Female Tech Trailblazer of the Year Award

Male Tech Trailblazer of the Year Award

Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said “Each year the judges are faced with the increasingly difficult challenge of selecting shortlists in a wide range of tech categories from some of the most innovative enterprise tech startups from around the world. Huge thanks to our judges who, once again, have taken on this difficult task. The Tech Trailblazers team wishes the very best of luck to our outstanding finalists and all entrants.”

About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

www.techtrailblazers.com

Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in awards, designed explicitly for smaller businesses and startups that are under six years old and at C-series funding or below with low barriers to entry that recognising startup innovation.

Early stage startups (2 years and younger without VC funding) are able to apply for a chosen tech category free of charge via the new Firestarter bursary and are automatically submitted for the Firestarter award.

In 2016, the Tech Trailblazers introduced the Female and Male Tech Trailblazers of the Year categories to celebrate individual success within senior members of enterprise tech startups.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards is supported by sponsors and industry partners including AfriLabs, Amoo Venture Capital Advisory, beSUCCESS, bnetTV, BigDataStartups, China AXLR8R, the Cloud Security Alliance, Computing, ExecEvent, GFT, GoMoNews, The Green Grid, GSMA, The Icehouse, Innovation Warehouse, Internet of Things Events, IP EXPO Europe, Launchpad Europe, L’Informaticien, Lissted, MIT/Stanford Venture Lab, The Next Silicon Valley, Outsource, Prezi, The Register, Silicon Cape Initiative, Skolkovo, StarTau, Startup America, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Tech in Asia, TechNode, TiE Silicon Valley, Wazoku, Ventureburn and VMware.