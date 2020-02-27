Reading, United Kingdom, 27th February. Today, enhanced search and discovery platform Nalytics and Evident Proof, the immutable data proof as a service platform, announced a strategic partnership.

The partnership allows organisations to prove compliance with GDPR Subject Access Requests (SAR’s). GDPR has generated a proliferation of SARs, whereby a person can request Access to all of the personal data being held about them within an organisation and request it to be removed. By using Evident Proof and its advanced digital data evidence protocol “EPDEES”, organisations can generate a proof certificate at the press of button that can be used to prove compliance and as evidence in court if needed.

Evident Proof logo

Nalytics also provides a comprehensive solution for organisations to respond to SARs, sifting the initial documents that contain the Subject’s information then providing a validation and redaction capability before zipping the final output for distribution. The partnership with Evident Proof means that those SAR responses and the data events to create them can now be immutably proof sealed for compliance purposes on the Evident Platform.

Nalytics will also provide a fully searchable document vault to underpin Evident Proof’s Proof Seal Bundles technology. A Proof Seal Bundle is a collection of specifically defined data events that may be compiled together to form a Proof Document, known as a Proof Certificate, able to irrefutably respond to a specific legal, compliance or regulatory requirement, such as GDPR.

Mac Exon-Taylor, Business Development Director at Nalytics, said –

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with such a thought-leading company as Evident Proof. SARs are becoming an epidemic thorn in the side of businesses. They require significant effort to properly service and we are increasingly seeing SAR responses being formally challenged with the ICO. Allowing our customers to evidence their SARs process and output on the Evident Proof platform is a major step forwards for compliance and risk mitigation.”

Adrian Clarke, CEO at Evident Proof, said –

“We are excited about this partnership with Nalytics and the value it brings to clients with GDPR compliance requirements. Our platform allows customers to immutably record and seal data events for subsequent evidence and validation.”

About Nalytics

With offices in London, Glasgow and Amsterdam, Nalytics is a unique search, discovery and data enablement cloud software solution. Nalytics precision search is enhanced by pragmatic AI and can extract data from a wide range of sources to provide a fast and intuitive way to locate and analyse unstructured content. Millions of documents can be searched in seconds, with results presented within their context for ease of interpretation.

For more information, visit www.nalytics.com

About Evident Proof

Organisations worldwide are increasingly required to justify and verify their data activities. Evident Proof is a service that turns data into immutable proof of evidence chains. Evident Proof utilises the Ethereum Blockchain and proprietary technology to enable businesses to create un-hackable and unchangeable (immutable) stores of sensitive business data and at the press of a button, generate 100% irrefutable evidence applicable in UK and European Civil and Criminal Courts and Tribunals for any data, transaction, document or workflow.

For more information, see www.evident-proof.com

