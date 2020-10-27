October 2020. Dublin, Ireland. Anam is delighted to announce a significant new 2-year contract with Tele2 Russia, involving the provision of comprehensive Managed A2P SMS Services to complement Anam’s deployed SMS Firewall. The advancement of wholesale A2P SMS as a professional and reliable service is central to the Anam/Tele2 partnership because the channel has been occasionally subject to A2P grey routing. The companies’ joint effort will help enhance reliability of the channel and its resistance to such attacks. Tele2 serves 44.6 m subscribers across operations in 68 regions in Russia.

The Tele2/Anam partnership dates back to 2014 when Tele2 purchased Anam’s award winning SMS firewall to manage SPAM SMS and the two companies have worked closely since then to prevent SMS fraud on the Tele2 network, provide an enhanced subscriber experience and ensure commercial messaging revenues. The Anam firewall is now an essential cornerstone of the Tele2 network as it protects subscribers from unauthorised SMS messages and SMS-driven fraud, as well as fulfilling Russian regulations in the messaging arena.

Tele2 & Anam partnership

Commenting on the long relationship between the two companies, David Walton Regional Account Director for Anam stated: ”We are delighted to renew and extend our contract with Tele2 which reflects the success of the Anam Firewall and Managed Services over last 3 years, and now confirms a further deepening of our co-operation with Tele2, including an upcoming program of innovation where Anam will be providing new features and services to further protect revenues and additionally, to enhance the Tele2 Product offering to their customers and subscribers. The next two years promises to be a very exciting period in our partnership with Tele2.”

Aleksey Vasilyev, Head of Subscriber Services Development division at Tele2, commented on the use of Anam products: “Tele2 has a comprehensive program to counteract unauthorized messages, spam and mobile fraud. To make the program most efficient and up-to-date, we are using multi-level security systems, Anam Firewall and Managed Services among them. This comprehensive approach is helping us achieve our main goal – make our services safe, convenient, and easy-to-use for our clients”.

About Tele2 Russia

Tele2, a mobile telecom provider, entered the Russian market in 2003. Tele2 is present in 68 regions, including the capital and Moscow Region. As of 2019, the company’s subscriber base totaled 44.6 m users. Tele2’s portfolio includes simple and easy-to-use products for both individuals and corporate clients. The operator offers high-quality services and excellent customer care.

Tele2 is leading in telecom industry in terms of NPS (Net Promoter Score) – clients’ readiness to recommend the company’s services. As of 2019, NPS totaled 43%, which exceeded the closest competitor’s result by 12 pps. By implementing the lifestyle enabler strategy, Tele2 overcomes a trivial perception of a telecom operator and creates a new digital ecosystem of mobile-based services. In partnership with other companies, Tele2 is developing innovative products that reflect clients’ preferences and support their lifestyle.

About Anam

Anam is a leading provider of Messaging solutions and services for Mobile Operators seeking to optimise their messaging business. Specialist in A2P Monetisation, Security & Hubbing, our systems process billions of messages every day for more than 650M subscribers across 85 countries.

Anam’s global team of Messaging & A2P consultants use firewall, analytics & reporting technologies to generate new revenues from A2P, protect subscribers against SPAM and fraud & deliver operational messaging efficiencies for Mobile Operators.

Anam’s customer list includes many of the worlds Tier 1 Mobile Operators including Tele 2 Russia, Orange, MTN, Telenor, Deutsche Telekom, Etisalat & Maxis.

Anam is rated No 1 SMS Firewall vendor by a global industry survey of 172 Mobile Operators. The company is backed by Enterprise Ireland and was awarded Top Exporter in Deloitte’s 2018 FAST50 programme. Anam owns the worldwide patent for Home Routing (EP 1683375 B1), a technique invented by John Murtagh, Anam CTO in 2006 and fundamental to SMS Firewalls.

Anam is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has regional Sales offices in Malaysia & Kenya. The company has further substantial worldwide support presence in Czech Republic, Egypt, Jamaica, Malta, Nigeria, Russia, Pakistan & Vietnam.

www.anam.com

