Telensa’s Central Management System provides a step change in operational efficiencies and supports the municipality’s sustainability and carbon reduction objectives

3rd February 2021: Telensa, the leading global provider of connected street lighting and smart city applications, today announced that its market-leading smart street lighting and Central Management System (CMS), PLANet, has been selected as part of a major streetlight modernisation programme in the municipality of Uberlândia, Brazil.

Uberlândia, Brazil

Telensa and the local partner in Brazil, Novakoasin, who has been working with Telensa since 2015, will connect nearly 22,000 streetlights. Smart streetlighting will be rolled out using PLANet, Telensa’s flagship Central Management Solution (CMS) recognised as the global market leader. Professional services in the form of training and support will also be provided.

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent street lighting system in which wireless nodes connect individual lights across a dedicated wireless network into a cloud based software platform. PLANet will help to reduce the amount of energy used by the municipality’s streetlights and lower carbon emissions. Central remote control, automatic fault detection and reporting all provided by the Telensa CMS will make streetlight maintenance much more efficient.

Certified to international open standards such as TALQ, PLANet creates a scalable and interoperable smart city platform which will support the municipality’s transition to a low carbon economy. With more than 2 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the world’s most popular connected streetlight system.

“The Uberlândia project is a breakthrough for Telensa as it’s our first large scale deployment in South America. We are delighted that Uberlândia - just like more than 400 other cities worldwide using Telensa PLANet - will be able to benefit from the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of our best-in-class Central Management System and smart streetlighting”, said Brent Hudson, CEO, Telensa.

Uberlândia is the second largest municipality by population in the state of Minas Gerais. It is ranked as one of the most intelligent cities in Brazil according to the Connected Smart Cities 2019 ranking, particularly in the areas of technology and innovation, the environment, mobility and accessibility.

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of over 2 million lights. Telensa’s Urban IQ system builds on the compelling business case for smart street lighting to provide cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. Telensa is based in Cambridge, UK with a global customer base supported by regional operations in the USA and APAC.