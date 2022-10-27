The pioneering ‘hybrid’ approach gives Telensa the ability to create unbeatable, precisely tailored smart streetlight solutions for its customers. Radio and cellular wireless technologies sit side-by-side within the system, working interchangeable from the same management dashboard

27th October 2022: Telensa, now a Signify company, and the global leader in connected streetlight solutions today announced the launch of its new ‘hybrid’ network architecture from which its connected streetlight solutions will be supported. Telensa enhances its UNB radio technology network with cellular connectivity to offer customers a highly versatile solution supported from a single management system and user interface.

Telensa’s hybrid approach meets the demands of different applications, service levels and network architectures. Customers no longer need to compromise by being forced to select a single technology for their entire streetlight estate. Working with Telensa, they can now choose to use the most appropriate set of underlying technologies with the knowledge that the system works as one. By combining narrowband and broadband radio and cellular technologies into one integrated platform, Telensa designs bespoke smart city infrastructures which precisely meet the needs of each customer.

Telensa became the market leader due to the compelling business case of its Ultra Narrow Band (UNB) solutions. Whilst UNB remains the most attractive approach based on total cost of ownership and performance there may be times when the strategic use of cellular nodes may be useful - perhaps in cases within a larger deployment to support sparsely located light points.

Jacques Letzelter, Executive Vice President, Public Business Unit, Signify said: “Our hybrid approach is unique. We have pre-integrated UNB and cellular control nodes into our management software such that both works interchangeably to achieve maximum performance and most cost optimized coverage for all geographies in every project. Whereas other providers compel customers to take a ‘one size fits all’ approach, we can meet customer need more precisely with a tailored solution. Combined with the fact that Telensa is TALQ2 certified, we are really giving customers even more control and customisation as it is now so easy to integrate other control nodes and their technologies into the platform if customers want to avoid supplier lock in”.

Andy Gowen, CEO, Telensa added: “Today’s announcement gives customers confidence they are buying a scalable, future ready solution. We are complementing our UNB control nodes, which are still the lowest cost option for many customers with an additional cost-effective solution for sparse deployments. The new ‘hybrid’ network is unparalleled in providing an optimum solution for lighting asset monitoring and control. Telensa provides customers with an upgrade path to other smart city capabilities with Signify’s portfolio of Smart City propositions”.

Local government and utility-owned streetlight assets around the world are easier and cheaper to manage and maintain when connected to Telensa’s central management system. The system’s ability to customise lighting behaviours to individual streetlights or small groups of lights at a time when energy prices are rising sharply makes the business case for deployment even more compelling. Telensa provides the ideal entry point for streetlight customers wanting a pragmatic approach for savings costs on their energy bills and streamlining asset management and maintenance.

The Telensa streetlight management system is easily adopted as an additional ‘module’ within the Signify Interact platform for customers wanting to bring connected lighting systems and data together with other smart city and IoT solutions. Standard APIs built into the system provide a gateway to other city-wide applications and systems.

