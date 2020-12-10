The latest deployment brings the total number of areas covered in the region to 23 and is part of a wider focus on Central Europe by Telensa and its partners

Cambridge, 10th December 2020: Telensa, the world’s leading provider of networked street lights has extended its Central European footprint with its latest intelligent street light deployment in Poland. The smart streetlight company now provides intelligent lighting control to over 250,000 citizens. 23 towns and cities in Poland and Czech Republic benefit from the cost and energy savings, reduced carbon footprint and operational simplicity which come with wirelessly connected streetlights - individually managed from Telensa’s Central Management System (CMS).

Poland smart streetlighting

Telensa’s PLANet® connected street lighting system consists of wireless control nodes (telecells), a dedicated Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) wireless network and a Central Management System (CMS). As street lighting owners and operators around the world make the transition from legacy sodium lighting to LED, PLANet adds value by helping to optimise the energy and maintenance improvements that come with LED street lighting. As a result, whole populations of streetlights can be managed entirely from the desktop.

Telensa’s latest project is to upgrade the streetlights for the administrative district of Piecki located in Mrągowo County in the province of Warmian-Masuria, Northern Poland. Telensa’s Polish partner, ENIS, will bring wireless connectivity to the streetlights in Piecki and connect them into its managed service platform which it will operate on the municipality’s behalf. ENIS is helping municipalities across Poland with building streetlight inventories, modernising their systems, helping secure funds and managing the upgrade project from end-to-end.

Arkadiusz Okruta, President of ENIS Solutions explains: “Smaller local governments are looking for cost optimization in the effective use of energy and in the maintenance of street lighting. Telensa PLANet is the perfect tool for these applications. The reliability and stability of Telensa PLANet's operation, unparalleled in the market, enables ENIS Solutions to support local governments without the need for an extensive service department. We can focus on advising local governments how to effectively use their resources. Our experience and the quality of the Telensa product are the basis of our success.”

Brent Hudson, CEO, Telensa adds: “The European Commission estimates that on average, city governments spend between 30 and 50% of their energy costs on street lighting. Our own experience working with local government around the world shows those bills could be cut in half if cities transition to smart streetlamps with LED bulbs.

Brent went on to say: “It’s not just cities and large urban environments that are able to use networked LED streetlights to save money, reduce their carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency. Telensa’s managed service model works well for smaller town and villages keen to move to smart lighting controls”.

Telensa is the leading global provider of connected streetlighting according to independent scrutiny conducted most recently by market analysts, Berg Insight and Northeast Group. The company has a cumulative project footprint of more than 2 million streetlight controllers across more than 100 projects around the world.

About ENIS Solutions

ENIS Solutions has been Telensa’s partner in Poland and the Czech Republic since 2015. ENIS Solutions specialises in the practical application of innovative communication technologies that optimise the efficiency of municipal infrastructure

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 2 million lights. Telensa’s Urban IQ system builds on the compelling business case for smart street lighting to provide cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. Telensa is based in Cambridge in the UK, and manufactures with Sony UK Tech in Pencoed, Wales. It also has regional operations in the USA and Australia.