Warwick, U.K., 9th November 2022 – Cyro Cyber has been created to address the dynamic and expanding cyber security requirements of Telent’s core markets across critical national infrastructure, telco service providers and other highly regulated sectors.

The new company brings together multiple cyber security capabilities from different teams across Telent into a dedicated cyber security business, creating a specialist and agile organisation, able to quickly respond to the rapidly evolving cyber-threat landscape. Leading the new business will be the experienced and proven team of CEO Shannon Simpson and Chief Security Officer Paul Rose, who together have over 50 years’ experience of delivering cyber security services to many of the UK’s most demanding organisations.

Cyro Cyber will offer a full range of cyber security managed and professional services, from governance, risk and compliance consultancy through to pro-active fully managed security services. The combination of the strength and scale of Telent with the cyber security expertise of the leadership team of Simpson and Rose creates a compelling proposition. This means the company is ideally placed to address the seismic opportunity presented by the rapidly growing requirement for cyber security services across the UK and Ireland.

Jo Gretton, CEO at Telent commented: “The decision to create Cyro Cyber will allow Telent to further expand our existing cyber capability, address strategic opportunities and deliver against operational needs. We have significant existing cyber capability spread across different teams in the business, consolidating these together under the experienced leadership of Shannon and Paul, provides immediate scale and capability to deliver highly cost effective secure solutions and help customers manage their ever increasing cyber risk.”

Operating as a separate business unit and legal entity, with Telent as the majority shareholder, Cyro Cyber will be co-located within the Telent offices. The Cyro Cyber team will work alongside Telent colleagues to deliver customer projects, as well as providing standalone cyber services to new customers.

CEO at Cyro Cyber: Simpson added, “We are delighted to re-acquaint ourselves with Telent. We are confident that leveraging our former working relationships alongside our focus and drive to deliver a full suite of cyber security services for critical digital infrastructure will help establish Cyro Cyber as a significant player in the market.”

Cyro Cyber’s comprehensive portfolio of cyber security services comprises of four solution areas, beginning with consultancy services to advise customers how to implement cyber policies, manage cyber risks and comply with relevant legislation. Its cyber architecture and engineering solutions will provide designs for customer networks to protect against cyber risks. Penetration testing services will deliver an independent assessment of how well protected a customer’s network and systems are to a cyber-attack. Plus a range of managed services, underpinned by a dedicated SOC (Security Operations Centre), will monitor cyber threats and attacks on a customer’s network and systems in real-time, with cyber security experts advising how to effectively respond to mitigate these threats.

This arrangement is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals that are expected to be confirmed during November.

About Telent

Telent is a leading technology company and specialist in the design, build, support and management of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, drawing on decades of experience in mission critical communications and technology. We enable organisations to create, improve and operate the ICT and communication networks that their businesses and operations depend on.

Telent is at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known organisations, with a strong focus on key areas including transport, emergency services, network providers and the public sector. Our expertise, accreditations and knowledge make us a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Clients include Transport for London, National Highways, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Virgin Media, Network Rail, Openreach, Merseyside Fire and Rescue and Hinkley Point C.

About Cyro Cyber

Cyro Cyber is a collective of some of the UK’s most experienced and savvy cybersecurity, information assurance, data protection, IT governance and compliance experts. The founders of Cyro Cyber, Paul Rose and Shannon Simpson, have been in the industry since its inception and in that time have been responsible for securing the most critical of national and commercial assets. Paul and Shannon were CEO and CTO of the hugely successful IT Security Business CNS Group, of which Telent owned 25% from 2014. Cyro Cyber’s customers include organisations in Global Insurance, Blue Light, Medical Research, Artificial Intelligence, Finance, Telecoms and AeroSpace.