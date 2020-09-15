Telent will help to build ultra-reliable ‘Full Fibre’ broadband to thousands of homes and businesses

15 September 2020 - Warwick-based Telent has been awarded a lucrative contract by Openreach to support a massive £12 billion project that’s bringing ultrafast, ultrareliable ‘Full Fibre’ broadband to millions of homes and businesses throughout the UK.

Telent will build new infrastructure for Openreach in:

WEDNESBURY

WALSALL

COVENTRY

DERBY

CASTLEFORD

HUDDERSFIELD

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE

WORCESTER

BRISTOL

ELMBRIDGE, SURREY

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME, STAFFORDSHIRE

PLYMOUTH

Telent will play a crucial role in building the new network to thousands of premises in these locations, with detailed planning activity already under way and construction due to start during the next 18 months.

The contract award follows a competitive tender process and will see Telent supporting Openreach’s ambition to build ‘Full Fibre’ infrastructure to 20 million premises throughout the UK by the mid-to-late 2020s – delivering significant economic, social and environmental benefits for urban communities.

Openreach’s Full Fibre network is already available to more than three million homes and businesses across the UK and Telent is one of nine partners to win contracts which will see that extended to at least a further two million premises. As part of the contract, Telent will be responsible for construction tasks such as: surveying, building, testing and supporting Openreach to commission the network so that customers can place orders.

Ric Welsby, Managing Director of Telent’s Infrastructure Services division, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Openreach to be a major supplier as it expands the number of homes with access to ultrafast fibre broadband. The pandemic has demonstrated the critical nature of fast and reliable broadband and Openreach is accelerating its deployment to meet increased demand. We are extremely proud to be playing a part in the roll out of this important national infrastructure.”

Kevin Murphy, MD for Fibre and Network Delivery at Openreach, said: “Great connectivity is more important than ever, whether it’s to support home working, to keep in touch with family and friends, or to access digital services like health and education. Full Fibre broadband enables this in spades, and we’re ramping up our own efforts to build our new network to as many homes and businesses across the UK as we can.

“This is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK today, and if we’re going to deliver the enormous social, environmental and economic benefits that Full Fibre can bring, it’s important we can build the new network efficiently, safely and without compromising on quality.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Telent because they’ll be pivotal in helping us achieve those aims for our customers and for the UK as a whole.”

Telent is already recruiting people to help deliver this project and Openreach will be offering world class training as part of this build programme which includes partner use of its 12 training schools across the UK. Interested candidates should visit https://telent.com/work-with-us for more info.

About Telent

Telent is a leading technology company and specialist in the design, build, operation, and maintenance of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, drawing on decades of experience in mission critical communications and technology. We enable organisations to create, improve and operate the ICT and communication networks that their businesses and operations depend on.

Telent are at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known organisations, with a strong focus on key areas including transport, emergency services, network providers and the public sector. Our expertise, accreditations and knowledge make us a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Clients include Transport for London, Highways England, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Virgin Media, Network Rail, Openreach, Merseyside Fire and Rescue and Hinkley Point C.

About Openreach

Openreach Limited is the UK’s digital network business.

We’re 35,000 people, working in every community to connect homes, schools, shops, banks, hospitals, libraries, mobile phone masts, broadcasters, governments and businesses – large and small – to the world.

Our mission is to build the best possible network, with the highest quality service, making sure that everyone in the UK can be connected.

We work on behalf of more than 620 communications providers like SKY, TalkTalk, Vodafone, BT and Zen, and our fibre broadband network is the biggest in the UK, passing more than 27.5m UK premises.

Over the last decade we’ve invested more than £14 billion into our network and, at more than 185 million kilometres, it’s now long enough to wrap around the world 4,617 times.

Today we’re building an even faster, more reliable and future-proof broadband network which will be the UK’s digital platform for decades to come.

We’re making progress towards our FTTP target to reach 20m premises by mid-to-late 2020s. We’ve also hired more than 3,000 trainee engineers this past financial year to help us build that network and deliver better service across the country.

Openreach is a highly regulated, wholly owned, and independently governed division of the BT Group. More than 90 per cent of our revenues come from services that are regulated by Ofcom and any company can access our products under equivalent prices, terms and conditions.

For the year ended 31 March 2020, we reported revenue of £5.1bn.

For more information, visit www.openreach.co.uk.