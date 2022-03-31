Providing an end-to-end replacement of legacy networks, the system upgrades provide critical control room communications to fire stations across the UK

Warwick, U.K, 31st March 2022 – Telent has completed a network refresh to support station end systems for a major fire and rescue service in England. The upgrade has replaced soon to be retired back-up networks and prepared the organisation’s mobilisation solution for ESN compatibility.

Fire engine

The end-to-end proven solution from Telent is currently live across over 20 stations and can be rapidly deployed and easily procured through several Crown Commercial Service (CCS) frameworks. The project will provide improved resiliency and security and deliver an alternative back-up bearer to Paknet, PSTN and 2G/3G to ensure stations stay connected if the main network goes down.

The new station end solution will serve as an upgrade and replacement of existing legacy systems. The Paknet service will be withdrawn this year, and PSTN is due to be retired in 2025 and mobile operators have announced the phased withdrawal of 3G and also 2G networks from 2023. Telent’s network upgrade provides a vital link directly from control rooms through to firefighters and appliances in the station and can be connected by multiple bearer networks, including 4G, to provide further resiliency. The solution is also compatible with the ESN Connect service in preparation for the nationwide ESN transition.

Telent’s Operations and Services Director Barry Zielinski said: “Telent’s new solution offers an end-to-end integrated upgrade route for fire and rescue services across the UK. Our 4G-enabled ESN-approved technology is the perfect solution to replace existing systems that are imminent for retirement, and our fully managed service ensures a seamless transition for organisations in preparation for ESN. Telent is the partner of choice for emergency services organisations looking to work alongside a company with the knowledge, expertise and vision to innovate services in the years ahead.”

As part of the full-service offering, Telent provided comprehensive design, testing and deployment services. This started with initial development and testing in its specialised lab, pilot testing and pre-staging to minimise time on site and maximise quality of service for the main project deployment. The pre-staging of equipment in Telent’s secure facilities included testing and fully configuring all equipment to reduce any early-life failures or any on-site engineering visits. The project solution is available as part of Telent’s fully managed service portfolio.

Telent currently supports station end and mobilisation systems for more than 20 fire and rescue services across the UK and every county fire service in Republic of Ireland. This includes recent communications and mobilisation upgrades for the North Wales Fire and Rescue service and providing support of the radio paging network used to mobilise lifeboat crews for the RNLI.

To find out more about the new station end solution, or to arrange a free assessment to discuss your specific requirements and needs, please contact talktotelent@telent.com.

About Telent

Telent is a leading technology company and specialist in the design, build, support and management of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, drawing on decades of experience in mission critical communications and technology. We enable organisations to create, improve and operate the ICT and communication networks that their businesses and operations depend on.

Telent are at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known organisations, with a strong focus on key areas including transport, emergency services, network providers and the public sector. Our expertise, accreditations and knowledge make us a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Clients include Transport for London, Highways England, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Virgin Media, Network Rail, Openreach, Merseyside Fire and Rescue and Hinkley Point.