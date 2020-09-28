Over the course of the UK lockdown, Telent has provided extra support to a number of key customers including London Ambulance Service, Transport for London and Network Rail

Warwick, UK, 28 September 2020: Telent Technology Services Ltd (Telent), a trusted partner in the design, build, operation, and maintenance of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, has been ranked at 16 in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 league table.

The league table ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales, and to enter, Telent had to achieve sales between £110m and £700m and record a growth in sales of 5% or more in the financial year. Telent was previously positioned in the league table at number 30 in 2016 and number 18 in 2019.

“In light of the current global situation which has significantly impacted our home, working and social lives, technology has continued to play a vital role in keeping us connected,” said Jo Gretton, CEO at Telent. “This also means that technology maintenance has also remained more important than ever before, and Telent’s solutions and services remain crucial in keeping the UK’s national infrastructure serviced and running. Therefore, we are extremely proud to see our hard work and achievements recognised with such a high ranking in the Sunday Times Top Track 250.”

Telent – which is headquartered in Warwick, with further offices in Camberley, Chorley, Basildon, London and operational locations across the UK and Ireland – has continued to work around the clock amidst the pandemic to keep the country connected and provide extra support to a number of key customers across the transport, emergency services and higher education sectors. During the UK lockdown, Telent supported London Ambulance Service to accelerate the introduction of over 100 additional ambulances with a rapid installation programme for communication devices. Telent’s engineers also ensured the smooth operation of Highways England, Transport for London (TfL) and Network Rail’s operations to ensure essential workers could get to where they needed to be.

Telent has won a number of contracts during 2019/20 that contributed to its rise from number 18 to 16 in this important league table. These include agreements with Bristol Airport, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and various traffic maintenance contract extensions, which all contributed to Telent’s growth throughout the year. Most recently, Telent has won a contact with Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) to design, build and operate a next-generation mission critical network. The new network will connect 155 remote radio sites situated around 11,000 miles of UK coastline, replacing the existing legacy infrastructure with a combination of fibre and microwave technology.

Jo added: “Our employees play a pivotal role in helping maintain the UK’s national infrastructure and we see this ranking as both a credit to our valuable team and a reaffirmation of the confidence that our customers have in Telent as a trusted partner of choice.”

For more information about the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250, please see: https://www.fasttrack.co.uk/.

To learn more about Telent, please visit: https://Telent.com.

