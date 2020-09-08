London, U.K., 8th September 2020 – Telent, a leading UK technology and network services company, has received a year’s extension for its Traffic Control Maintenance contract with Transport for London (TfL).

Under the agreement, which Telent has held since 2014, the company will continue to supply, install and maintain more than 3,000 traffic control assets for TfL, including traffic signals, Variable Message Signs (VMS) and Over-height Vehicle Detection (OVD) systems. The Telent team will continue to work with TfL to develop the asset investment programme and identify ways to work collaboratively to deliver the best value for London.

The renewed contract began in July 2020 and will run until 2021 initially, with the option for a further year’s extension.

“This contract extension enables us to build on the excellent results achieved with TfL during the initial term of the contract and we are proud to continue to support London with our committed and expert team,” said Adam Scriven, Telent, Account Director London Surface Communications, responsible for the contract. “We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with TfL, building on our already excellent relationship and supporting the changes in programme to accommodate social distancing following the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Over the length of the contract, one of the solutions Telent has deployed for TfL is its innovative Plug and Play traffic signal system, which drastically reduces time spent on essential traffic signal installation works, minimising disruption to local residents and road users.

“Telent has an excellent track record of successfully delivering challenging, large-scale projects and we’re delighted that TfL has exercised the option to extend the contract with us,” said Nigel Weldon, Business Development Director for Telent’s Highways Business. “The recent Coronavirus pandemic has presented some extreme challenges for TfL and working together closely to thoroughly understand those challenges has enabled us to tailor the service that Telent provides to meet TfL’s needs exactly.”

This extension sits alongside Telent’s Transport business’s other maintenance contracts with TfL, the latest of which was awarded in January 2020. That contract will last for seven years and combines maintenance services, system design and upgrade works to TfL’s communications systems across a vast array of environments and sites, including all London Underground stations, depots and operational buildings, TfL office buildings, bus stations, river piers, cycle hire stations and the London Transport museum.

For more information about Telent’s latest work, please see https://Telent.com.

- ENDS -

About telent

Telent is a leading technology company and specialist in the design, build, operation, and maintenance of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, drawing on decades of experience in mission critical communications and technology. We enable organisations to create, improve and operate the ICT and communication networks that their businesses and operations depend on.

Telent are at the heart of many of the UK’s and Ireland’s best-known organisations, with a strong focus on key areas including transport, emergency services, network providers and the public sector. Our expertise, accreditations and knowledge make us a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Clients include Transport for London, Highways England, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Virgin Media, Network Rail, Openreach, Merseyside Fire and Rescue and Hinkley Point C.

Twitter: @telent_UK

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/telent

Media Contact

Proactive PR

Tel: +44 1636 704888

Email: telent@proactive-pr.com