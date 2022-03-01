Warwick, U.K, 1st March 2022 – Telent is continuing its collaboration with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) to deliver communications upgrades and help improve response times and remote connectivity for firefighters across the region.

Awarded a new seven-year contract running up to 2028, Telent will remain working directly with the NWFRS to upgrade and optimise its mobilisation solution across its 44 fire stations in North Wales. The Station End system seamlessly allows crews to rapidly respond to and prioritise incidents by providing crucial information such as the location and nature of the incident.

Fire services

NWFRS depends on its station system to alert firefighters during emergencies, relaying vital details about incidents directly from the control room, to fire stations even in the most remote areas in North Wales. Telent’s implementation of its upgraded Station End system can power multiple devices, including sounders, lights, printers and databases.

Telent Sales Director, Shani Latif said: “We are delighted to be continuing our valued partnership with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, helping to enhance and future-proof the equipment used to save lives. As we move forward with the continued upgrades, Telent remains dedicated to enhancing connectivity across the Welsh landscape, ensuring that all fire services can receive critical information in real-time.”

Most recently, Telent has provided an overhaul to monthly reporting systems across all stations. The new report system now helps to highlight trends and patterns in data, allowing Telent to provide significantly improved optimisation of electronic equipment in need of repair, such as emergency pagers.

NWFRS Senior Head of Control and ICT, Peter Davis said: “Since the start of our collaboration in 2013, the team has continually demonstrated its extensive knowledge in the emergency services sector and continues to help keep our firefighters connected and our residents safe.”

Working with paging manufacturer Multitone, Telent’s ongoing support and preventative maintenance covers all Station End equipment and integrated devices that alert firefighters through radio pagers. The partnership also includes an additional ten days per year of IT support for any future project work.

Covering an area of more than 2,400 square miles and a population of approximately 670,000 people, NWFRS attends more than an estimated 4,000 fires, road collisions and emergency incidents every year and has more than 1,000 operational and support staff.

Read more about Telent’s valuable work with the NWFRS here: https://telent.com/assets/uploads/docs/North-Wales-FRS-Case-Study-v1-Sep21.pdf.

