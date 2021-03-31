London, 31st March 2021 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a new ten-year contract with Telesur, the leading telecommunications provider in Suriname, to provide a new fully convergent BSS/OSS platform. Cerillion is implementing the Enterprise Product Catalogue, Convergent Charging System, CRM Plus, Revenue Manager, Service Manager, Self Service and Business Insights modules from its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, and managing the migration from Telesur’s legacy prepaid and postpaid systems.

Telesur provides a full range of fixed and mobile services to consumer, corporate and government customers. By deploying Cerillion’s Enterprise BSS/OSS suite, Telesur will be able to deliver a unified experience for all network types (fixed, mobile), all service types (voice, data, content) and all payment types (prepaid, postpaid), from a single convergent platform. The unification of all business lines within a single product catalogue, charging engine and CRM will deliver not only significant operational efficiencies but a greatly increased level of service and range of offers for Telesur’s customers.

"Following an in-depth and formal tender process, Cerillion were the clear winners and the only company able to meet our technical and commercial criteria, as well as being able to commit to our key project milestones,” said Mike Antonius, CEO at Telesur. “We have known Cerillion for a number of years and the strength of their track record with other similar multi-play operators gives us the certainty of outcome we need for this mission-critical project.”

“Telesur is a company with whom we have wanted to work for a long time. We believe that the two organisations are an excellent fit and the length of the engagement upon which we now embark is a reflection of our commitment to them and their belief in the level of service we can offer as a supplier and indeed as a partner,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “We are delighted to welcome them in to the Cerillion family and we are very excited to be supporting them in their full digital transformation.”

