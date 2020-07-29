The ADLV (Association for Driving Licence Verification, www.ADLV.co.uk) has announced a new board following recent elections and the retirement of founding Chair Malcolm Maycock.

The new Chair person is ADLV’s former Deputy Terry Hiles, who assisted with the incorporation of the Association back in 2014. Steve Pinchen, has been appointed as the new Deputy Chair, with Kevin Curtis remaining as Technical Director. Colin Paterson continues as Secretary and Head of Marketing.

Terry Hiles

Commenting on his appointment Terry Hiles said, “Many thanks to Malcolm for his sterling efforts over the first six years! Since our inception, we have grown significantly and are now in extremely fine shape to face the future confidently as a cohesive and well-respected fleet trade association. We wish Malcolm well for the future.



“It’s an interesting time to take over the role of ADLV Chair. With the current measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on drivers and vehicles directly affecting our members’ services and a looming Brexit deadline, our respective customers need us more than ever.

“The past few months have seen unprecedented changes to our day-to-day lives; which have affected everyone. This has included the recruitment of many additional home delivery drivers, truck drivers, and an army of valiant volunteer drivers who have worked extremely hard to keep us fed and healthy. In turn, our members have ensured that this new cohort of drivers is properly qualified and safe to provide essential services and that standards did not slip. This is crucial to both compliance and road safety and underpins the basic essence of sound fleet administration. We shall soon add an even broader range of datasets and checking services as Britain enters a new independent era post-Brexit.

“Even as we prepare to leave the E.U. though, we are aware that many of our members’ customers will continue to operate across Europe and will need reliable advice and support with any new permits required for driving in the E.U. Our mission is to be full square behind these needs, so this information will form an important part of the driver compliance checks and services that our members offer in the future.”

Colin Paterson, Secretary & Marketing Head of the ADLV was also optimistic about the role of the association. He welcomed Terry’s comments adding, “I congratulate Terry on his appointment and welcome the forensic vision he brings to the Association. The awareness of the ADLV has already grown immensely. Fleets keen to ‘know their drivers’ have found us to be a valuable ally in preventing the consequences of failing to maintain good driver data. Looking forward, we are working hard to build this awareness further and in addition hope to launch a number of new fleet datasets and services over the coming year.”

Kevin Curtis, the sole remaining founding member of the ADLV board commented “As we continue to evolve as an association, I’m delighted Terry has stepped up to the role of Chairman, and I’m sure his pragmatic approach will continue to help shape our future. With the global pandemic affecting fleets not only in the UK but across the planet there’s never been a more important time to leverage technology to allow fleets to remotely cover their compliance and ensure we keep the roads and their drivers safe. I’d also like to personally thank Malcolm for his input and dedication over the past 6 years and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

About the ADLV (www.adlv.co.uk) The Association for Driving Licence Verification has been established to promote and encourage best practice within the industry for the initial and continued validation of driver entitlement for responsible employers and road safety.

The association’s remit is:

to represent the interests of its members to the DVLA on policy, legislative and regulatory matters within a strict code of conduct.

to act as the conduit in any consultation or similar exercise that is likely to affect Members.

to represent Member and industry concerns to the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency and Department for Transport (“DVLA/DfT”).

to encourage wider take-up of driving licence checking by organisations and the introduction of regular and appropriate re-checks thereafter.

to exercise professional supervision over Members through the formulation of agreed minimum standards of good practice for the industry ensuring Members meet and maintain minimum acceptable standards of security in relation to the handling and safeguarding of personal data.

