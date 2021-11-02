Lieberman joins the Human Layer Security company from VMware Carbon Black

2 November 2021 – San Francisco. Tessian today welcomes Allen Lieberman as its Chief Product Officer. He will lead the continued development of the industry’s first and leading Human Layer Security platform, which uses machine learning to stop threats caused by human error like data exfiltration, accidental data loss and advanced phishing attacks.

Allen joins Tessian from VMware Carbon Black, where he worked for nearly 9 years, and held roles including Senior Director of Product Marketing and VP of Product Management - a role in which he built and enabled a team of Product Managers and Product Owners to transform endpoint security through data analytics in the cloud.

Leading the product teams at Tessian, Allen will be responsible for driving the product strategy and innovations to support the company’s mission of securing the human layer across global enterprises.

Allen comments, “It was the combination of three things that led me to join Tessian: the right culture, the right problem to solve and the right time. Tessian is building a world class team whose members are dedicated to each other and to a clear and important mission. Security teams are dealing with unprecedented levels of cybercrime and now is the time for a focus on employees. Enterprises must protect employees where they interact with technology and make employees a core asset in securing the enterprise. Tessian has set out on a mission to enable Human Layer Security at scale - to better protect enterprises and their employees - and I’m delighted to be part of this cause.”

Tim Sadler, CEO and co-founder of Tessian, adds, “Allen joins Tessian with a world class background in product, product marketing and cybersecurity. He understands our work, shares our mission of empowering people to do their best work, and knows what it takes to build a category-defining company. I’m excited for the breadth of knowledge and experience he’ll bring to the company and for his ideas around how we further develop solutions that help enterprises secure the human layer.”

Allen’s appointment is another significant milestone in what has been a busy year for Tessian; the company raised its Series C round of funding in May 2021, opened new offices in Boston and Texas and also hired its first Chief Information Security Officer.

About Tessian

Tessian's mission is to secure the human layer by empowering people to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error - like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks - with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. Founded in 2013, Tessian is backed by renowned investors like Sequoia, Accel, March Capital and Balderton Capital.

