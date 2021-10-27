27 OCTOBER 2021: Tessian, the leading Human Layer Security company, today announces that it is integrating with Okta to help organizations protect against the biggest threats to enterprise security - people’s identities and behaviors.

The technical integration follows the strategic investment in Tessian, made by Okta Ventures. Okta will now integrate its identity platform with Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform to help enterprises better understand and manage cybersecurity risks posed and faced by employees. The integration will provide security and risk management teams granular visibility into their organization’s riskiest and most at-risk employees and consequently enable them to deploy policies that can help protect particular groups of users from threats like advanced spear phishing and account compromise and prevent accidental data leaks.

Today, modern enterprises use Okta as their single source of truth for identity and access management, and the platform enables organizations to create specific security groups based on access. By combining Okta directory information and groups with the user profiles and real-time risk scores calculated by the Tessian Risk Hub, organizations can now deploy and enable specific security measures to individuals, depending on their level of risk. As a result, security and risk management teams can identify what is driving risk in their company and take proactive steps to reduce it.

The integration will bring welcomed relief to the growing number of enterprises struggling to prevent and remediate the threat posed by the rising number of advanced phishing attacks - a threat exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the FBI found that phishing attacks doubled in frequency, while 71% of businesses experienced malicious account takeover and companies reportedly lost over $1.8 billion in business email compromise attacks.

Austin Arensberg, Director, Okta Ventures said, “By integrating our solutions, customers will be able to automatically detect their most high risk employees and put in place stronger security measures and policies to keep them safe, without disrupting the normal flow of business. Securing the human layer in this way can reduce or not only stop threats like advanced phishing and account takeover, but it also improves the overall security posture of the enterprise.”

Tim Sadler, CEO and co-founder of Tessian said, “Hacking humans is the easiest way for cybercriminals to hack companies today - but not every employee carries the same level of risk. So, to fully understand and mitigate risk in your organization, you must understand the behaviors of your employees and provide additional protection to those that need it most. This is critical to securing the human layer in your organization and, with Okta and Tessian, this is now possible.”

You can find out more about the integration here: https://www.tessian.com/partners/okta/?utm_medium=online&utm_source=pr

About Tessian

Tessian's mission is to secure the human layer by empowering people to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error - like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks - with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. Founded in 2013, Tessian is backed by renowned investors like Sequoia, Accel, March Capital and Balderton Capital.