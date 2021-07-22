22 July 2021 - Leading Human Layer Security company Tessian has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

The Gartner Market Guide for DLP “offers guidance on market trends and their impact on data security”.

“Enterprise DLP has seen little innovation in the last few years and the more forward-thinking enterprises now view legacy DLP tools as a strategic risk,” says Ed Bishop, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder at Tessian. “As such, they are phasing out irrelevant legacy DLP tools and looking for alternatives to address data-related threats, gain greater visibility, and relieve the burden on their already stretched teams.

“This is why more enterprises are coming to us to help solve the bulk of their DLP challenges, particularly data loss caused by inadvertent human error - a problem that legacy DLP solutions can’t prevent but Tessian can. We believe this Market Guide provides valuable insights about the direction of DLP, and are delighted to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the DLP space.”

Tessian’s Data Loss Prevention offers outbound protection on email, automatically detecting and preventing data exfiltration attempts as well as accidental data loss from misdirected emails.

Powered by machine learning, Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform understands normal email behavior by analyzing content, context, and communication patterns from historical email data to establish trusted relationship graphs. Tessian can then detect anomalies in real-time using those employee relationship graphs alongside deep content analysis, natural language processing, and behavioral analysis.

To learn more about Tessian’s DLP solutions, visit Tessian Guardian and Tessian Enforcer.

--- ENDS ---

Gartner, Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, Ravisha Chugh, Andrew Bales, 28 June 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Tessian

Tessian's mission is to secure the human layer by empowering people to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error - like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks - with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. Founded in 2013, Tessian is backed by renowned investors like Sequoia, Accel, March Capital and Balderton Capital, and has offices in San Francisco, Boston and London.

Press Contact

press@tessian.com

+44 7810691271