2 November 2020. Tessian, the human layer security company, today announces that it has hired Aaron Cote as its Global Vice President of Sales.

“We are delighted that Aaron has joined Tessian to lead and grow our sales team. His wealth of experience in the security industry will bring huge benefits to our team and to our customers as we continue to rapidly grow the company, build new strategic relationships and expand into new markets,” said Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian.

Cote joins Tessian from security intelligence company Recorded Future, where he acted as Director and, then, Vice President of Sales for the East and LATAM. With over 15 years in the security industry, he also held senior sales roles at Hexadite and Carbon Black.

Cote said, “The age-old joke in security is that you can’t patch the user. Tessian is revolutionizing the cybersecurity industry with its mission of securing the human layer and its focus on protecting users on email - which is still the easiest way for cybercriminals to break into organizations. Human Layer Security will have a massive impact on information security and I’m looking forward to building, and being part of, a team that will make this happen.”

About Tessian

Tessian protects every business’s mission by securing the human layer. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error - like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks - with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. As a result, employees are empowered to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Founded in 2013, Tessian has raised $60m from investors like Sequoia and Accel and has offices in San Francisco and London.

