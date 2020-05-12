12 May 2020 – Tessian, the human layer security company that protects employees from inbound and outbound threats on email, today announces it has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Cloud Office Security[1] by Gartner.

According to the report, “as cloud office suite adoption becomes nearly universal, security and risk management leaders must explore ways to protect sensitive information from risks and threats.” Gartner also notes that “security and risk management leaders should recognize that cloud office security technology is evolving and converging in sometimes unpredictable ways” and that “the gaps in cloud office technology convergence often result in incomplete data protection and multiple perspectives to data visibility.” The report states “the vendors included in this Cool Vendors report focus specifically upon securing applications, communication and data that occur within cloud office environments.”

Gartner names Tessian a Cool Vendor

Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform uses stateful machine learning to automatically protect employees on email from inbound and outbound risks like data exfiltration, accidental data loss and phishing.

Tim Sadler, CEO and co-founder of Tessian said, “To us, being named by Gartner as Cool Vendor in Cloud Office Security is testament to our vision of securing the human layer in all organizations. Today, people have access to and control over more data than ever before, and rely on risky platforms like email to get their jobs done. It’s critical that businesses consider how to protect their people from all threats on email, if they are going to keep their company’s and customers’ sensitive data safe.”

“We fully believe that employees shouldn’t have to be security experts to do their jobs. So, just as we deployed technology to protect our networks and devices, businesses now need to consider how technology can protect people and enable them to work safely, without burdening their productivity. Over the next year, we’ll be launching new features to our platform that will further enhance our offering to businesses looking for innovative solutions to data protection.”

Gartner subscribers can view the report here: https://www.gartner.com/document/3984537

About Tessian:

Tessian builds technology to empower people to work safely, without security getting in their way. Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform automatically protects employees on email - where they spend 40% of their time - from risks like data exfiltration, accidental data loss and phishing. The company has raised $60m from security investors like Sequoia and Accel and has offices in San Francisco and London.