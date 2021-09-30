London, UK. 30th September 2021 – Human Layer Security company Tessian has been recognized as one of the 2021’s UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech. The list, launched this morning, includes 98 organizations which were selected after Great Place to Work® UK analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees via its Trust Index© employee survey.

What this recognition confirms about Tessian is that it's a great workplace for all employees, and that staff at the company feel a strong sense of trust, fairness, pride, and wellbeing because of how their workplace treats them.

Earlier this month, Tessian celebrated the hiring of its 200th employee and, as part of the celebrations, employees shared 200 reasons why they love working for the company. These included:

Working for an innovative company that is defining a new category in cybersecurity and transforming security strategies at global enterprises.

Tessian’s ‘choice first’ working policy which allows employees to choose where they work - remotely, in the office, or hybrid.

Company days off, called Refreshian Days for staff to switch off and focus on their mental wellbeing. Throughout July and August 2021, every employee also logged off at 1pm on Fridays for a “Refreshian Summer”.

A dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), with a transparent DEI strategy and access to Employee Resource Groups including Plus, an LGBTQ+ network, and Tes-She-An, a space created to support Tessians who identify as women.

Every employee gets shares in the company.

Paige Rinke, Head of People at Tessian, said: “We’re so proud to be named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech, especially when the recognition is the result of the feedback provided by our employees. We strive to make Tessian a place in which everyone feels welcome and is empowered to do their best work. From the offset, we wanted our company culture to be much more than ‘beers and ping pong’ and it’s so great to see that our employees love working here.”

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, added: “In this fourth year of recognising the UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech, many of these firms experienced rapid growth, but never lost sight of their values. They maintained their mantra of ‘putting people first’, often finding innovative and creative solutions to drive their great workplace culture remotely. We hope that by highlighting our Tech list recipients, other employers will be encouraged to make changes to their own people strategy and ensure people remain at the heart of their business policies, practices and programmes for a consistently great employee experience for all.”

Tessian is hiring and you can check out the open positions here https://www.tessian.com/careers/.

About Tessian

Tessian's mission is to secure the human layer by empowering people to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error - like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks - with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. Founded in 2013, Tessian is backed by renowned investors like Sequoia, Accel, March Capital and Balderton Capital.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.