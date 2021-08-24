SAN FRANCISCO - 24 Aug 2021 - Human Layer Security company Tessian today announces that it is moving to a 100% channel model, partnering with leading cybersecurity partners like Optiv Security to help enterprises secure the human layer and protect against threats caused by human error.

There’s currently a gap in enterprise email security. Nearly 50% of advanced phishing emails bypass secure email gateways while legacy email solutions and data loss prevention (DLP) controls aren’t stopping employees from leaking data, accidentally or otherwise. Using machine learning, Tessian is solving these problems in a way that current technology providers can’t - opening up a huge opportunity for security-focused partners.

Led by the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Smith, and the team who successfully built and scaled the Duo Security channel program, Tessian’s channel team has launched a best of breed, invite-only partner program. It has also signed partnerships with the likes of Alinet and CTS in the UK, Asystec and Kontex in Ireland, and Nclose in South Africa.

It is now looking to bring more security-centric and strategic go-to-market partners onboard to help holistically solve one of the biggest problems in enterprise security today.

“A 100% channel model means the Tessian team is ‘all-in’ on partners,” says Smith. “We’re committed to helping our partners differentiate their offerings, design new service packages and increase their profitability. Channel partners play a critical role in advising and helping CISOs and CIOs solve major security challenges - which today includes data loss and breaches caused by people. With trusted partners like Optiv, we can truly accelerate our mission of securing the human layer in the enterprise.”

“A solid cybersecurity infrastructure is a core asset to every organization. As companies become increasingly vulnerable to security threats, both intentional and unintentional, it’s vital that tested and trusted security solutions are in place,” says Ahmed Shah, senior vice president of alliances and strategic partnerships at Optiv. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with companies like Tessian that provide these types of services to enterprise clients.”

To find out more about Tessian’s channel program, click here: https://www.tessian.com/partners/?utm_medium=online&utm_source=pr

About Tessian

Tessian's mission is to secure the human layer by empowering people to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error - like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks - with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. Founded in 2013, Tessian is backed by renowned investors like Sequoia, Accel, March Capital and Balderton Capital, and has offices in San Francisco, Boston, Austin and London.