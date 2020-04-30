Leading tech-for-good company Donr has received a six-figure round of funding to help grow their platform, which helps charities to receive donations via text.

Team Donr

Tech-for-good firm Donr received the equity investment from the North East Innovation Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Northstar Ventures, and from Angel Investor, Andrew Robson. Northstar previously invested £300,000 in the business in Q2 of 2019.

The platform, which is directly integrated with the UK’s five main mobile networks, allows individuals to easily make a donation to their chosen cause via SMS.

Donr also recently hit the milestone of helping their community of 2,500 charities to raise over £1 million in aid of their causes, less than 18 months after launching their text-to-give service.

The platform has been well-placed to assist charities’ response to the COVID-19 crisis, as fundraisers have very quickly had to turn to more digital methods to fundraise. Increased usage of the service has resulted in a 400% increase in donations for the platform.

One charity who have made text giving a key part of their emergency coronavirus appeal are Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, who have so far received donations from over 5,000 supporters in response to their social media campaign.

Donr’s platform supported FareShare’s fundraising activities during its COVID-19 response campaign which saw unprecedented public awareness and engagement. Donations from over 25,000 supporters were received and processed in just a couple of weeks.

With the backing of a second round of investment, Donr plans to focus on product development, creating innovative new products and tools to help charities fundraise.

Chris Newell, CEO of Donr says: “On average, we check our smartphones every 12 minutes – they’re always in our immediate reach. Text giving is a really simple and accessible way for anyone to make a one-off or monthly donation to a charity in less than a minute.

“We’re really proud that we’re in a position to help charities continue their fundraising efforts during this difficult time and will now look to expand our platform further. We’re happy that both Andrew and Northstar share our vision of the critical role that text giving can play in securing donations for so many brilliant causes.”

Richard Charnley, Investment Manager at Northstar Ventures, said: “We firmly believe in the power of tech-for-good and the significant role that mobile giving will play in a more flexible, more digital future for fundraising.

“We continue to support Donr on their mission – particularly during this challenging period of uncertainty the sector is facing”.

About Donr

Donr helps UK charities of all sizes start and grow meaningful supporter relationships through better donation technology. Now working with over 2,500 charities – including The Trussell Trust, the National Theatre, Tyneside Cinema, CHUF and St Oswald’s – Donr has become the UK’s fastest-growing Text Giving provider and helped causes to raise over £1 million in text donations in the 18 months since their text service launched in November 2018. Find out more at www.donr.com.

