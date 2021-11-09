London, November 09, 2021 – Thailand-based mobile operator dtac has reported a dramatic increase of 3.7 million new digital services subscriptions in 12 months, in line with its strategy to capture growth in data services. dtac, Thailand’s third-largest operator, engaged mobile automation leader Upstream both to extend its digital services portfolio, and to actively market the new offerings, as the operator looked to increase digital revenues and improve its competitive position in the Thai market, prioritizing secure, fraud-free transactions.

Over 12 months, dtac experienced an increase of 174% in digital service acquisitions. The ambitious campaign to transform the operator’s revenues saw Upstream onboarding 33 new providers, while managing over 80 digital services in total. The expanded digital portfolio covers popular revenue-generating consumer services including gaming, lifestyle, social, dating and horoscopes.

Upstream was able to deliver new subscribers by operating as the exclusive digital media buying partner for the mobile operator, tapping into 45 different traffic sources, including Facebook, TikTok, Google and Twitter. This was achieved securely due to the deployment of award-winning Secure-D feature, which ensures that only genuine, consumer-initiated transactions are completed.

The customer acquisition campaign was managed and executed using Upstream’s Grow platform, a multi-channel marketing automation system which allows for continuous optimization to be built into each campaign. Consistent A/B testing was conducted across multiple creative concepts, landing pages, and user flows to maximize conversion rates. By the first quarter of 2021, the campaign was delivering 250,000 new customer acquisitions per month.

“Our challenge was to dramatically scale-up our digital services business, but in a sustainable way that didn’t expose us and our users to fraud,” said Partomchai Tangnoi, Head of Platform Solution and Operation at dtac. “By working in close partnership with Upstream we were able to drive fraud-free cross-vertical customer acquisitions by constantly improving and optimizing our campaigns.”

“A highly-targeted, mobile-first approach can deliver real results in just a matter of months even during a time of turbulence in the sector,” said George Kalyvas, Chief Commercial Officer of Upstream. “dtac is a great example to other operators of how you can tap into immediate and impressive revenue growth from relevant, no-frills and fraud-free digital services. We are proud of our marketing automation platform, able to deliver such results on behalf of our partners.”

Upstream is a leading technology company in the field of mobile marketing in the most important emerging markets in the world. Its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, unique in its kind, combines innovations in the field of marketing automation and data, security from online advertising fraud, and multi-channel digital communication aimed at creating personalized experiences for end consumers. With more than 4,000 successful mobile marketing campaigns, the Upstream team helps its customers, leading brands around the world, communicate more effectively with their customers, increase digital sales and boost their revenue. Upstream solutions are aimed at 1.2 billion consumers in more than 45 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

