Announced at the InspireWork Summit in NYC

Top 50 include: AAG, Brad's Deals, Blue Shield of California, Guusto, PepsiCo Beverages, Rackspace, Union Pacific, and overall winner, Ocean State Job Lot.

NYC – June 23, 2022. Last night, The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list for North America.

Now in its eighth year, and reflecting an evolving workplace landscape, IW has revamped the awards program for 2022. Each organisation was asked to complete the same entry form consisting of six key elements- elements IW believe are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

Culture and Purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion & Diversity

Communication

Employee Experience

Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the organisation and the final Top 50 was decided by an independent expert judging panel.

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces. An historic moment. This year, like in EMEA, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news. Indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work. Organisations must create workplaces that not only inspire but provide reasons to first believe in and then to feel like they also belong.”

Full list of winners from The North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2022.

By organisational size:

Enterprise Business (5000+ employees):

Ocean State Job Lot Rackspace Technology Concentrix

Large Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees):

Takeda Business Solutions PagerDuty Criteo

Medium Business (50 – 499 employees):

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO) Brad's Deals ORTEC USA

Small Business (0 – 49 employees):

Stanton House Inc Mydoh (RBC Ventures) Breaktime Media

Special Recognition categories:

As part of the awards, IW announced the specific winner across each special recognition category last night. It will be announcing The Top 10 in each region and globally later this year, along with the themes that were exhibited across these organisations. The winners are as follows:

Culture and purpose winner

Ocean State Job Lot

Leadership winner

Ocean State Job Lot

Wellbeing winner

Brad's Deals

Inclusion winner

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO)

Employee communications winner

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO)

Employee Experience winner

Ocean State Job Lot



The ranking for the North America Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces:

Ocean State Job Lot Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO) Takeda Business Solutions Brad's Deals Stanton House Inc ORTEC USA PagerDuty Rackspace Technology Avail Car Sharing TimeXtender Mydoh (RBC Ventures) Criteo Concentrix JOINT: CooperCompanies & Breaktime Media JOINT: Union Pacific & Jobber ISAAC Instruments Arity Everise American Advisors Group JOINT: Weave & Hotspex Bitwise Industries Globant Broadvoice Coffrages Synergy Formwork TriWest Healthcare Alliance Royal Ambulance SWIFT JOINT: Workhuman & Lexum PitchBook JOINT: Skai & Diligent Corporation Jerry JOINT: Lexipol & POD Marketing Inc Allied Electronics & Automation JOINT: UberFlip & Carlton One Engagement XIL Health PepsiCo Beverages North America 4Seasons Transportation Blue Shield of California JOINT: Couchbase & Proofed Solvvy International WELL Building Institute 2U, Inc. Sargento Prevue Sentinel Technologies, Inc Abstrakt Marketing Group Formlabs Grupo Salinas International 4G Clinical Guusto

