- Announced at the InspireWork Summit in NYC
- Top 50 include: AAG, Brad's Deals, Blue Shield of California, Guusto, PepsiCo Beverages, Rackspace, Union Pacific, and overall winner, Ocean State Job Lot.
NYC – June 23, 2022. Last night, The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list for North America.
Now in its eighth year, and reflecting an evolving workplace landscape, IW has revamped the awards program for 2022. Each organisation was asked to complete the same entry form consisting of six key elements- elements IW believe are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
- Culture and Purpose
- Leadership
- Wellbeing
- Inclusion & Diversity
- Communication
- Employee Experience
Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the organisation and the final Top 50 was decided by an independent expert judging panel.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces. An historic moment. This year, like in EMEA, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news. Indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work. Organisations must create workplaces that not only inspire but provide reasons to first believe in and then to feel like they also belong.”
Full list of winners from The North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2022.
By organisational size:
Enterprise Business (5000+ employees):
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Rackspace Technology
- Concentrix
Large Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees):
- Takeda Business Solutions
- PagerDuty
- Criteo
Medium Business (50 – 499 employees):
- Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO)
- Brad's Deals
- ORTEC USA
Small Business (0 – 49 employees):
- Stanton House Inc
- Mydoh (RBC Ventures)
- Breaktime Media
Special Recognition categories:
As part of the awards, IW announced the specific winner across each special recognition category last night. It will be announcing The Top 10 in each region and globally later this year, along with the themes that were exhibited across these organisations. The winners are as follows:
- Culture and purpose winner
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Leadership winner
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Wellbeing winner
- Brad's Deals
- Inclusion winner
- Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO)
- Employee communications winner
- Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO)
- Employee Experience winner
- Ocean State Job Lot
The ranking for the North America Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces:
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO)
- Takeda Business Solutions
- Brad's Deals
- Stanton House Inc
- ORTEC USA
- PagerDuty
- Rackspace Technology
- Avail Car Sharing
- TimeXtender
- Mydoh (RBC Ventures)
- Criteo
- Concentrix
- JOINT: CooperCompanies & Breaktime Media
- JOINT: Union Pacific & Jobber
- ISAAC Instruments
- Arity
- Everise
- American Advisors Group
- JOINT: Weave & Hotspex
- Bitwise Industries
- Globant
- Broadvoice
- Coffrages Synergy Formwork
- TriWest Healthcare Alliance
- Royal Ambulance
- SWIFT
- JOINT: Workhuman & Lexum
- PitchBook
- JOINT: Skai & Diligent Corporation
- Jerry
- JOINT: Lexipol & POD Marketing Inc
- Allied Electronics & Automation
- JOINT: UberFlip & Carlton One Engagement
- XIL Health
- PepsiCo Beverages North America
- 4Seasons Transportation
- Blue Shield of California
- JOINT: Couchbase & Proofed
- Solvvy
- International WELL Building Institute
- 2U, Inc.
- Sargento
- Prevue
- Sentinel Technologies, Inc
- Abstrakt Marketing Group
- Formlabs
- Grupo Salinas International
- 4G Clinical
- Guusto
