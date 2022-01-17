Having reached 64 million players worldwide in 2021, PONOS Corporation’s weirdly cute strategy game The Battle Cats is now celebrating the Year of the Tiger with limited edition game content and reward campaigns for new and veteran players alike to enjoy. Between 11:00AM on January 17th and 10:59AM on February 14th, 2022, players who visit The Battle Cats mobile app can challenge event-exclusive Lunar New Year stages, claim free prizes of Cat Food premium currency, and get discounts on mighty Rare Capsule Cats to power up their strange feline army!

From January 17th through January 31st, 2022, pick up a free gift of at least 777 Cat Food with a free draw from the Wildcat Slots! Players lucky enough to get three 7s will hit the jackpot and earn even more Cat Food that can be used to unlock new heroes or helpful battle items!

Lunar New Years Event

Even more Cat Food can be earned from victory in the “Lunar New Year” map, appearing once daily until February 14th and offering a reward of 20 Cat Food cans after each stage clear.

All this free Cat Food can then be taken to the Rare Cat Capsule Machine for a chance to recruit the most powerful warriors of the Cat Empire, with a one-time special Lunar New Year discount offering half-off your first 11-capsule draw for top-class Cat heroes.

These features will appear only during this Lunar New Years event, alongside other time-limited special stages and daily login stamps offering bigger and better rewards with each stamp collected!

ABOUT PONOS CORPORATION

Based in Kyoto, Japan, PONOS Corporation has been producing games since 1990, committed to exceeding the expectations of players of all ages with creative, quirky concepts built upon solid gameplay foundations. PONOS is now focused on mobile app development and publishing, with flagship title The Battle Cats having earned over 64 million downloads worldwide.

ABOUT THE BATTLE CATS

Genre: Strategy/Tower Defense

OS Requirements: iOS 10.0, Android OS 5.0

Homepage: https://battlecats.club/en/series/battlecats/

Download for iOS & Android: https://app.adjust.com/8o08kyk

