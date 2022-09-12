It’s been eight years since the global release of PONOS Corporation’s hit tower-defense mobile app “The Battle Cats”, available for iOS and Android devices! The weirdly cute Cat heroes of this worldwide strategy sensation are celebrating their 8th Anniversary with special events and rewards available between September 12th (11:00 AM) and October 10th, 2022 (10:59 AM)!

Players can collect a mountain of Cat Food with a totally free spin at the Wildcat Slots between September 12th (11:00 AM) and October 10th, 2022 (10:59 AM)! Earn 777 Cat Food or more as a special gift for all players to celebrate the game’s 8th anniversary!

These Cat Food rewards earned from the anniversary campaign can be used to draw from limited edition Rare Capsules set Dynasty Fest, featuring a collection of seasonal Uber Rare heroes gathered for this one special event! Dynasty Fest will be available to players between September 12th (11:00 AM) and September 16th, 2022 (10:59 AM).

Players who complete the final stage of Empire of Cats Chapter 1 before the end of the 8th Anniversary campaign can earn themselves a Platinum Ticket as a Special Mission reward! Trade Platinum Tickets for a special Capsule draw of a guaranteed Uber Rare grade Cat hero!

Collect clear rewards like Cat Food and Normal Tickets from victory in limited 8th Anniversary stages to help you unlock more Cats and other in-game benefits.

From September 12th 2022, players can go head-to-head against other Cat battlers around the world in a limited edition Arena of Honor ranking event challenge! Higher scores will earn bigger and better rewards after the ranking event ends!

Special Cats will be available to unlock at half the Cat Food cost for four special sale periods:

Sale 1: Sept. 16th (12:00am) – Sept. 18th (11:59pm)

Sale 2: Sept. 23rd (12:00am) – Sept. 25th (11:59pm)

Sale 3: Sept. 30th (12:00am) – Oct. 2nd (11:59pm)

Sale 4: Oct. 7th (12:00am) – Oct. 9th (11:59pm)

Once during the event, players can purchase a special sale pack containing limited-edition Cat hero Gacha Cat, along with a mountain of Cat Food and XP!

One more Platinum Ticket can be bought during the campaign during a limited-time sale! By taking advantage of this special offer, players can collect another guaranteed Uber Rare hero to power up their Cat Army even further!

Collect another login stamp each day by visiting the app each day during the 8th Anniversary campaign. Each stamp earns bigger and better rewards, including a free limited-edition Cat hero with your sixth stamp received!

Other events during The Battle Cats 8th Anniversary campaign include:

Campaign-exclusive “Limited Sale” and “Thank-You Sale” events

Treasure Festivals in Empire of Cats stages on even days, Into the Future on odd days, and in Cats of the Cosmos every three days

Half-off Cat Energy events in Empire, Future and Cosmos story stages each day

Clear global version-exclusive stages “Minced Meet-Up” and “Catburger Awakens!" to unlock special hero Catburger and its third True Form

Challenge monthly limited stage enemies in the “Monthly All-Stars” stage series

Earn a huge clear reward of 30,000,000 XP from the new “Monthly Event All-Stars Grateful Gathering” stage

Limited Invasion stages appear with powerful limited Cats as rewards

Gather your Cats and take out a legion of enemies with a different Trait as a different Heavenly Tower Cat Citadel stage appears every three days

“Grand XP Harvest” Gamatoto Expedition Areas:

Sept. 12 (11:00 AM) - Sept. 18, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Sept. 26 (12:00 AM) – Oct. 2, 2022 (11:59 PM)

“Cats Eye Caverns” Gamatoto Expedition Area:

Sept. 19 (12:00 AM) - Sept. 25, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Oct. 3 (12:00 AM) – Oct. 10, 2022 (10:59 AM)

“Cats Eye Capsules” Normal Capsule Sets:

Sept. 12 (11:00 AM) - Sept. 18, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Sept. 26 (12:00 AM) – Oct. 2, 2022 (11:59 PM)

“Catfruit Capsules” Normal Capsule Sets:

Sept. 19 (12:00 AM) - Sept. 25, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Oct. 3 (12:00 AM) – Oct. 10, 2022 (10:59 AM)

Plus, players can take on seasonal stage enemies and earn useful battle items by visiting the Event All-Stars Super Present DX map from September 26th at 12:00 AM!

ABOUT PONOS CORPORATION

Based in Kyoto, Japan, PONOS Corporation has been producing games since 1990, committed to exceeding the expectations of players of all ages with creative, quirky concepts built upon solid gameplay foundations. PONOS is now focused on mobile app development and publishing, with flagship title “The Battle Cats” having earned over 75 million downloads worldwide.

ABOUT THE BATTLE CATS

Genre: Strategy/Tower Defense

OS Requirements: iOS 11.0, Android OS 5.0

Homepage: https://battlecats.club/en/series/battlecats/

Download for iOS & Android: https://app.adjust.com/8o08kyk

Copyright ©PONOS Corp.