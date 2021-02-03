Each tonne of harvested hemp takes the UK 20 tons of carbon closer to ‘net zero’

3rd February 2021, Warminster, UK: Today The British Hemp Company (BHC) launches with three major initiatives in its strategy to harmonise people, profits and the planet.

The British Hemp Company products

A new mill opens in Warminster with accreditation from the Soil Association and ISO9001. Meanwhile, it has unveiled plans for its 12 farms across the UK and announced details of its commitment to a new economic plan that gives profit, people and the environment equal weighting.

The scheme is pioneered by Steve Glover, the founder and MD of the multiple award-winning Severn Project CIC in Bristol. Glover’s new venture The British Hemp Company is his most passionate commitment yet. For the first time UK grown hemp seed products will be available at scale.

Glover has formed an alliance of like-minded investors, farmers and specialists who believe in growing sustainable local produce that benefits all communities across the country. The success of the plan hinges on one remarkably versatile crop: Hemp. “With Britain’s rich fertile soil, this could be an abundant resource, in a time when Britain really needs to be more resourceful”, says Glover.

Hemp is available in the UK but many suppliers sell seed-based products that are tainted with a massive carbon footprint. Few are transparent about the distances travelled by their products, many of which come from countries as far away as Canada and China.

Locally grown and processed products are better for the environment as they are untainted by a huge carbon footprint.

Hemp out performs all other crops in carbon capture, and one hectare of plants can remove up to 20 tons from the atmosphere during its growing cycle.

Hemp is great for the insect population as it needs no pesticides or herbicides. This allows hedgerows to breathe and birds and butterflies to thrive. The British Hemp Company is hoping to make a huge impact with helping the Government achieve its ambitious carbon reduction target of ‘net zero’ by 2050.

Hemp History

Globally, hemp has been recognised for thousands of years as an extremely versatile, robust and environmentally friendly plant. It delivered considerable societal and economic benefits to people and communities – providing employment, food, clothes, shelter, medicine, fuel and nutrition. In the 1930s hemp fell out of favour after the price fell and a government disinformation campaign wrongly linked hemp with Cannabis. Up until the ‘well of information’ was poisoned this naturally occurring health giving resource had nourished and empowered communities. This is what the British Hemp Company wish to recreate in the UK. Hemp is due a hayday, according to Steve Glover, MD of The British Hemp Company.

“We exist on a warming, over populated and polluted planet,” said Glover. “It is our mission to farm hemp and make investments into processing that reverse extremely disturbing trends such of plastic production, replace all of the toxic industries that are responsible for the destruction that we see around us every day, and give back to UK communities with employment, education and by promoting the huge health benefits of hemp.”

Nutritional Facts

Hemp seeds are one of nature’s superfoods. They are one of the best sources of complete plant-based protein containing all 9 essential amino acids 3, 6 & 9, in the perfect ratio for the human body. Essentially one can survive on hemp alone and be very healthy. The health benefits of hemp include good digestion, regulated hormonal symptoms and a well performing brain function.

Today the British Hemp Company launch with a range of products including Hemp Protein Powder, Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Hemp Seeds, Hulled Hemp Seeds, Hemp Flour, Hand Cream and Face Oil. A full range of body care products will be rolled out over the next few months including Lip Balm and Body Moisturiser. In future The British Hemp Company will franchise its operation throughout the UK, a totally functioning UK Hemp industry on multiple sites stimulating economic growth through mass job creation and seeding new business. The opportunities created include the manufacture of soaps and body care products, packing, processing, farming and expanding its product lines to paper making and textile manufacture.

Support from the Industry:

The British Hemp Company launch with support from of an already firmly established partner network built from Steve Glover’s work with hemp farmers as founder of the Bristol Hemp Company. In 2017 after a great deal of communications with the Home Office, the Bristol Hemp Company obtained the first industrial hemp license. Steve Glover has been supporting farmers in obtaining Home Office Licenses ever since, supporting all the farms launching today in obtaining their licence as part of the British Hemp Company.

Scott McArthur, McArthur Agriculture Ltd said: “McArthur Agriculture Ltd are delighted to be supporting The British Hemp Company with the provision and set up of processing equipment for hemp seed. It is an exciting prospect that many of our fellows in the UK agricultural industry can grow hemp to diversify and strengthen their businesses, whilst progressing ‘green’ aspirations. The British Hemp Company certainly mean business in setting up state of the art processing lines that will transform the raw material into exciting and diverse products with global demand.”

NAFICI Environmental Research are at the forefront of the research and development into the use of cereal straw (wheat, barley, oat, rice straw, etc.), corn stover, reed, cotton stems and more, transforming it efficiently into unbleached paper pulp. The partnership with The British Hemp Company is to set to expand NAFICI’s research remit into the development of the Eco-friendly Hemp stalks into Pulp. Florence Miremadi- Nafici Co-founder & CEO explained: “We are very excited to be working with the British Hemp Company. The first hemp stalk prototype passed all our checks with flying colours and we should start the next phase of development soon. We see huge economical and environment benefits from the evolution of hemp stalk, which range from providing solid economic farming solutions to developing countries and providing sustainable alternatives for plastic, animal bedding, insulation, building materials, textiles, and paper.”

The British Hemp Company will be taking its lead from its European counterparts that have historically had government support and freedom for the cultivation of Hemp. Notably Poland and a partnership with the Polish Hemp Program. Witold Czeszak, Head of The Polish Hemp Program, owned by the Institute of Natural Fibres and Medicinal Plants and funded by the Polish Government commented on the news and the partnership: “I have the upmost respect for the vision of The British Hemp Company and am very pleased to be working in an advisory role to support the expansion of ethical hemp farming in the UK. Steve Glover has expansive knowledge about Hemp and understands how to overcome the barriers to production innovative goods made from industrial hemp. We are confident that with Steve’s passion and expertise that the harvesting of industrial hemp will make the necessary strides forward for mass production in the UK to kickstart the development of industries dealing with the processing of hemp stalks - from textiles, cosmetics sectors, to construction.”

About The British Hemp Company

The British Hemp Company believe in plant powered living, clean air, healthy food, the birds, the bees and home grown prosperity. Seed by seed, farm by farm, the mighty hemp is helping us make this a reality. Our hemp is grown organically on twelve locations and 250 acres throughout the UK – from Totnes to Aberdeen, Colchester to South Wales and our farmers are at the heart of everything we do. Our mill in Warminster is accredited to Soil Association standards and ISO9001. We produce a range of nutritional and body care products and plan franchising our operation throughout the UK in the next years and expanding its product lines to paper making and textile manufacture. We have a commitment to a triple bottom line where profit, people and the environment are equally important.

