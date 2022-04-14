Venice, Italy - The first public display of this unique artwork took place in New York City’s Central Park in early February, making headlines worldwide. Now, this April, The Castello CUBE is coming to Europe. For a few hours, it will be exhibited in a well-known, public space in Venice, accessible to everyone. For the first time, visitors will be allowed to touch this extraordinary artwork.

Art historians such as Dr. Dieter Buchhart have already described “The Castello CUBE” as “unique in the history of art”. Weighing 186 kilograms, the work is made of pure, 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold.

For security reasons, the location and time of the exhibition will be revealed only 24 hours beforehand. For further information, please send your request via press@castellocube.com

Press Contact: press@castellocube.com