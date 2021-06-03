Versmold, 3 June 2021 – Within the scope of extensive quality control, quality defects have been identified in a small number of packages from the Reinert Bärchen brand. It cannot be ruled out that due to a machinery defect minimal quantities of metal dust have got onto the products. According to a check and assessment carried out by an independent expert, this will not cause any hazard to health. Nevertheless, as a precaution TFB has decided to withdraw all the products that might have been affected from sale within the scope of a public recall and is offering consumers the possibility to exchange these products. Customers can return these products to where they bought them in exchange for a refund of the purchase price, including without the receipt. This affects the following products:

Reinert Bärchen-Wurst:

All products with a use-by date (“Mindesthaltbarkeitsdatum” in German) before and including 05.07.2021

Reinert Bärchen Geflügel-Wurst:

All products with a use-by date (“Mindesthaltbarkeitsdatum” in German) before and including 01.07.2021



About The Family Butchers

The Family Butchers (TFB) is Germany’s second largest cold meats-producing company with eight production locations, 2,400 employees and annual sales of €720 million.

The family company combines both years of experience and expertise as a production specialist for retail brands and as a brand producer for well-known brands such as Reinert Bärchen, Reinert Sommerswurst, Reinert Chambelle, Reinert Schinken Nuggetz and Reinert HerzensSACHE. Innovation is firmly anchored in the company: for example, in the Reinert Bärchen-Wurst TFB successfully invented the children’s cold meat products segment and with “Reinert HerzensSACHE” brought the first cold meat brand made from 100 % antibiotic-free animal breeding onto the German market. More than 660 million self-service products are produced each year. The portfolio ranges from classic raw, boiled and cooked meat products up to creations involving spice variants and hybrid products for both the self-service shelves and the service counter.

