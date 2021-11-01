‘A Matter of Time: The Hoptroff Annual Timing Review’ looks at the past, present and future of time, and why business must act now to reap the benefits of traceable, synchronised time

London, 1st November 2021: Hoptroff, the timing solutions provider offering traceable and precise time to businesses, can today announce the launch of its first Annual Timing Review named A Matter of Time. The review highlights the implications of not having precise time and why synchronised time is imperative for businesses in a digital world.

The world’s clocks are not properly synchronised. This has massive repercussions for every business in every industry. From financial transactions to the navigation apps on our phones, everything hangs in the balance of synchronised time. A Matter of Time includes insights from experts across the timing and technology industries, demonstrating why traceable time is vital to digital life.

From IT and data centres to finance and defence, time and its synchronisation should be central components of IT infrastructure. Hoptroff and key industry experts highlight the importance of accurate time in the review, and delve deeper into why businesses must look at software-based solutions in an age where being digitally enabled is more important than ever.

Speaking about A Matter of Time, Richard Hoptroff, CTO at Hoptroff said, “We conducted the first Annual Timing Review to draw attention to the importance of time in digital life and the consequences of ignoring time. Focussing on the evolution of time and how traceable time can solve the key challenges businesses are facing in 2021, A Matter of Time will provide insights into why businesses must act now to ensure their timing sources are reliable and accurate.”

“We live in an increasingly digital world where timing is everything, from virtual meetings to timestamping financial transactions. As industries evolve and businesses innovate further, the need for accurate time will become even more apparent. Synchronised time is essential for the success of future businesses, which is why businesses must act now to invest in resilient, traceable timing sources,” Richard Hoptroff concluded.

For more information and to read insights from A Matter of Time: The Hoptroff Annual Timing Review, visit here: https://www.hoptroff.com/timing-review

ENDS

About Hoptroff

Hoptroff is a disruptor in the timing industry and have a developed a resilient network solution. By incorporating a single time feed from GPS, Glonass, and Beidou, as well as from three grandmaster clocks in London, New York, and Japan, it can deliver traceable UTC to any data centre in the world. www.hoptroff.com