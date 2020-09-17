New panel will uncover insights into Jewish life in the UK

London, UK and Oslo, Norway – September 17th, 2020: Confirmit has announced that JPR, the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, has selected Confirmit as its partner to create a new UK-wide panel. The panel will capture the experiences and opinions of people from all denominations of Judaism and from those who are not affiliated. It will be the first of its kind at this scale in the world.

Tim Hannington

JPR is the leading research institute in Europe specialising in analysing the state and position of the contemporary Jewish communities in the UK and across the continent.

Dr Jonathan Boyd, Executive Director of JPR, explained: “Capturing the views of European Jewish populations is a challenge, because, like many other ethnic and religious minorities, they are small, geographically concentrated in particular areas and difficult to both define and reach. Building a panel is a way to overcome some of these difficulties; our aim is to create and manage a highly engaged panel of at least 5000 people across the UK to help provide insight that will reveal the attitudes of a wide range of Jewish people and will help Jewish organisations plan more efficiently and effectively for the future.”

The non-profit organisation will use the Confirmit Horizons platform to create and deploy surveys, set up and manage the new panel, and analyse the views they gather to deliver insights that will help drive decision-making.

“The thing that really struck us about working with Confirmit was the people,” added Dr Boyd. “In the process of seeking out the right solution for us, it became clear that not only was Confirmit Horizons the best software for us to use but that Confirmit would be more to us than just a vendor. We are looking forward to working with the Confirmit team, and to using the insights we gather to better understand the experiences of Jewish people in modern Britain.”

Tim Hannington, Chief Revenue Officer at Confirmit added: “We’re delighted to be supporting JPR in their vital research into Jewish communities. Now, more than ever, it is important for all communities to have their voices heard, and we look forward to working closely with the JPR team as they work to build this unique panel of views and experiences.”

-Ends-

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world’s leading vendor for Market Research, Customer Experience, and Employee Engagement solutions. Confirmit platforms enable data collection, analysis, visualization and action management to empower businesses to make smarter decisions that drive business growth. Confirmit supports over 650 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s leading brands.

Confirmit has offices in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Germany, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

About the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR)

The Institute for Jewish Policy Research is a London-based research organisation, consultancy and think-tank. It aims to advance the prospects of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom and across Europe by conducting research and informing policy development in dialogue with those best placed to positively influence Jewish life. Its clients range from local Jewish charities, foundations, synagogues and schools to international bodies such as the European Commission and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights.

Media contact

Melanie Oxford

Indigo River

M: 07515 632065

E: mel@indigo-river.co.uk