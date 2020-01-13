SMi Reports: Lieutenant General (Ret’d) Giorgio Battisti, Italian Army has been announced as the conference chairman for the conference next month

The 4th annual Network Centric Warfare conference is set to take place on the 3rd – 4th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. This highly anticipated two-day event will explore the latest in battlefield network technology to help military forces achieve operational superiority.

Places are now becoming limited and interested parties are urged to book soon to avoid missing out on the only event to provide focus on Italy's Forza NEC programme, as well as the world’s leading network modernisation initiatives. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/realwirepr2

This year, SMi are proud to announce the return of this year's conference chair, Lieutenant General (Ret’d) Giorgio Battisti, Former Commander Italian Army Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army. See a snapshot of his invitation to the conference below.

“The conference will bring together key military planners and decision makers, technical experts and leading providers to share their knowledge and the latest developments within the NCW environment aimed at building an understanding of how technologies and equipment are being developed. Participants will be provided with a unique and rare opportunity to receive detailed and in-depth information to create a common understanding of this field.

I am sure that this conference will represent an important chance to share knowledge about NCW opportunities and to convince sceptical countries to invest in this technology that still represents a key to the future integrated role of allied countries.

As the Italian Army Chief of Staff, General Salvatore Farina, stated: “It doesn’t matter whether warfare is more kinetic, cyber or aimed at winning the hearts and minds of an adversary: ICT embraces all of them!”

The Italian Armed Forces continue to lead the way in network-enabled systems with their successful Forza NEC project, which aims to optimise the exchange of operational, tactical and logistical information between every unit of the Italian Armed Forces deployed in the field.

Network Centric Warfare 2020 is set to be led by senior host nation military and government officials giving their valuable perspectives on the latest developments in network centric warfare, future capabilities, and joint interoperability.

Senior Italian officials speaking at the conference include:

General Salvatore Farina, Chief of Army Staff, Italian Army Staff

Lieutenant General Francesco Figliuolo, Commander Italian Army Logistics Command, Italian Army

Major General Claudio Minghetti, Commandant Simulation Centre, Italian Army

Brigadier General Gianluca Carai, Commander Italian Army General Planning Division, Italian Army

Brigadier General Ivan Caruso, Commander Italian Army Special Forces Command, Italian Army

The full agenda and speaker line-up are available on the event website at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/realwirepr2



3rd- 4th February 2020

Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & Spa

Rome, Italy

Proudly Sponsored by: Glenair Italia & Association Noosphere

