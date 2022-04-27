Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has awarded Nuvias with Distribution Partner of the Year 2021 across EMEA.

Woking, UK: 27/04/22: Juniper Networks has named the Nuvias Group, the European high-value distributor, EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year 2021. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners who have demonstrated innovative solutions to driving new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and who have overachieved financial goals.

“Nuvias innovated and put big wins on the board during another pivotal year of business transformation across Europe”, said Gordon Mackintosh, Vice President, Global Channels & Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification, and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-driven enterprise.

Nuvias is honoured to have received the award for the second year running, recognising its effort, commitment, and results. The Nuvias Juniper team has been actively innovating throughout the past year, with creative programmes and campaigns resulting in business growth.

“The Nuvias team is delighted with this important recognition, which will contribute to motivating us in delivering exceptional customer outcomes and continued growth in 2022. This is the result of the close partnership between the Nuvias and Juniper Networks teams, working in unison towards common goals”, Simon England, CEO of the Nuvias Group said.

Daniel Dickson, European Vendor Director, Juniper Networks at Nuvias commended the robust support offered by the Juniper Networks team and the dynamism demonstrated by the Nuvias team: “This is a meaningful achievement and cause for celebration for Nuvias. We see ourselves as an extension to the Juniper team and their close support has been particularly important in ensuring we are in lockstep through a period of widespread change. We are looking forward to leveraging the promise of a growing market together in 2022.”

