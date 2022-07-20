Absolute’s self-healing endpoint and secure access portfolio delivers ‘hybrid work-in-a-box’ for today’s distributed workforces, representing a sizeable growth opportunity for channel partners.

Woking, UK: 20/07/22 – The Nuvias Group, the European high-value distributor, is extending its collaboration with Absolute Software™, a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, building on the successful partnership previously announced across the Benelux and DACH region and in the UK through Cloud Distribution, a Nuvias Group Company.

As part of the expansion, the Nuvias Group will access the full Absolute portfolio of solutions, from secure access to secure endpoint, enabling the ongoing shift to ‘work from anywhere’ by extending the trust boundary from the endpoint to the network edge. Channel partners have an opportunity to intercept substantial growth, as Absolute expands from a single to two-tier distribution model, offering the only endpoint security solution factory-installed by every major PC manufacturer and embedded in the firmware of over half a billion devices.

One of Absolute’s unique platform components is its patented Persistence™ technology, which assures an always-on connection to the endpoint and allows for an always-on tunnel or network session. Furthermore, this fuels its Application Persistence™ capabilities, which equip customers to ensure critical applications – such as antivirus, encryption, and VPNs – remain healthy, installed, and working effectively to protect devices and sensitive data.

This represents a significant opportunity for MSPs, especially when considering how the user experience of major communications platforms can be improved. It allows for a ‘hybrid work-in-a-box’ solution to be created that is easily consumable by businesses of all sizes, via a SaaS consumption model.

Absolute, winner of two recent Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), fits perfectly in the Nuvias Frontier programme, boosting channel development for innovative companies and technologies in Europe.

Achi Lewis, Area VP of EMEA at Absolute said: “Our partnership with the Nuvias Group will help boost the expansion of our operations across Europe. We recognise the power of the European channel in reaching our business audience, and we value the Nuvias Group’s technical expertise and local market knowledge to help us deliver customised and integrated solutions to customers.”

“We are excited to extend our cooperation with Absolute in what is a critical high-growth market, help scale and accelerate their channel business and provide our channel partners with a key solution to their cybersecurity stack”, David Harvey, VP, Vendor Alliances at the Nuvias Group, commented.

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust for today’s distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.