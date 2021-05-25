Woking, UK – 25th May 2021 - Nuvias Group, the European high value specialist distributor, is announcing it is expanding through the acquisition of Cloud Distribution, a UK distributor specialising in cloud-first, innovative cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions.

The acquisition builds on Nuvias Group’s strong progress in 2020 and is a further investment in the growth opportunity presented by new technology trends in an evolving business environment and an innovative IT landscape. Cloud Distribution have built a highly specialised business with a strong track record of engaging with new and emerging technology providers, supporting the partner community to create new profit streams.

Cloud Distribution logo

Simon England, CEO of the Nuvias Group, commented: “We are excited to welcome a new addition to the Nuvias family; Cloud Distribution’s specialism and highly skilled staff are invaluable assets to further accelerate our joint, continued success. Our philosophy and values are a perfect fit, as we share the same focus on partner growth and exceptional customer service. Nuvias gains a focused early engagement specialist, extending the group’s ability to operate earlier in the technology lifecycle driving opportunities with emerging and new technology providers.”

The investment supports Nuvias’ strategy to create a unique engagement platform for partners and vendors alike, building from early engagement to scalable acceleration with rich service enablement. Nuvias will act as a launch ramp for emerging technologies and vendors, alongside driving scalable support with Tech Segment leaders.

Greg Harris, CEO at Cloud Distribution said: “Joining forces with the Nuvias Group provides a significant acceleration platform for what Cloud Distribution does best, as we become part of a leading European growth focused VAD with scalable services propositions. Our strengths and competencies complement each other well, allowing us to address both emerging and mature market players and intercept the opportunity offered by important IT trends, such as XaaS and the move to the Cloud, accelerated by the mass remote working practices.”

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

