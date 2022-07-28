Woking, UK – 28th July 2022 – The Nuvias Group, the European high-value distributor, is launching a digital toolkit for partners, offering single entry-point access to multiple productivity and knowledge tools.

Nuvias ONE provides partners with easy access to everything they need to deliver an excellent service to their customers. From order and inventory-tracking, subscription-based service provisioning, leading-edge training modules and marketing automation – it is a dynamic, constantly updated knowledge and execution base, with an ambitious roadmap of new features and tools.

Nuvias ONE

Nuvias has invested in a one-of-a-kind digital toolkit, that can be used modularly and customised to suit individual partner needs, incorporating both best-of-breed and in-house bespoke tools.

The toolkit offers productivity tools to help partners convert commercial opportunities into business growth, the latest in market and technology insights to keep your knowledge at the sharp edge through a convenient self-paced learning model.

Nuvias ONE initial launch line-up comprises the following elements:

SkillUP , on-demand training and guided learning platform

, on-demand training and guided learning platform PowerUP the partner-branded marketing asset and automation platform

the partner-branded marketing asset and automation platform Supply Chain Portal , for order and inventory tracking

, for order and inventory tracking Subscription Manager , the Nuvias cloud subscription model, designed for our partners to manage and provision their own subscriptions

, the Nuvias cloud subscription model, designed for our partners to manage and provision their own subscriptions Links to Nuvias Events and Latest News

Nuvias is committed to supporting continuous learning, to keep the channel up-to-date on the fast-moving market environment and the latest technology trends.

Nuvias ONE addresses its partners’ need to market their services with a timely and competitive delivery, by offering access to a marketing automation platform for lead-generation and taking solutions to market.

Nuvias ONE is available immediately to Nuvias partners. Learn more and request access at https://www.nuvias.com/en-us/nuvias-one/

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

