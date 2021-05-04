Woking, UK – 4th May 2021 – The Nuvias Group, the high-value European distributor, is announcing today that it has been recognised as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognises partners who have demonstrated innovative solutions that drive new business, have exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved financial goals.

The Nuvias Group is recognised in the category of EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year for its achievements in 2020. The success achieved is indicative of the strong and collaborative partnership with Juniper. Investing in growth and development, especially in turbulent times, is a bold and rewarding strategy.

Over the past year, Nuvias has focused on launching Juniper’s Cloud MSP programme and fostering adoption for Mist AI technologies, within the wider framework of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise focus. Nuvias optimised its resources to support Juniper’s Velocity Program, offering enhanced visibility through its partner portal.

As highlighted in a recent poll, Nuvias’ channel partners anticipate continued growth in 2021. Nuvias is committed to supporting and extending the growth trend it recorded in 2020 with the support and collaboration of its partners.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The 2021 Program not only recognises partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specialisations, certification, Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

Sander Groot, Senior Director of Partner Sales, EMEA at Juniper Networks had this to say: “2020 was a uniquely challenging year in many ways. However, even during such a difficult time, Nuvias stepped up and delivered. For this reason, Juniper Networks has recognised the Nuvias Group as 2020 Partner of the Year in the EMEA Distributor category. To earn this accolade, the Nuvias Group delivered superior business agility and ingenuity, and has prioritised consistent delivery of an excellent customer experience.” Groot went on to say, “This is a notable accomplishment, and I could not be more excited about our continued partnership with Nuvias.”

Chris Stevens, Group Business Manager at the Nuvias Group, commented: “It is an honour to be recognised by Juniper Networks with the EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year Award. This achievement is the result of a collaborative effort, highlighting the close alignment of Nuvias and Juniper. We look forward to building on our joint success throughout 2021, making it a year to remember.”

About the Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

For press information, please contact:

Nuvias

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@nuvias.com