Data professionals from across the world can now register for up to five days of training, expert speaker sessions, networking activities and events at the revived and renewed PASS Data Community Summit, the free online conference which will be held on November 8–12.

With a keynote and other sessions from the Premier Sponsor, Microsoft, the conference promises to be the largest and most extensive event of its kind this year for Microsoft data platform professionals.

PASS Data Community Summit

More than 200 sessions and expert community speakers will cover topics like analytics, architecture, data management, development, professional development, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, with three themes running across all tracks – Back to Basics, Reach for the Clouds, and Level Up.

Back to Basics will provide practical learning to help attendees solve and improve their day-to-day tasks. Reach for the Clouds will feature sessions focused on all things cloud, from how, when and why to migrate to the cloud, to modernizing the data stack. Staying true to PASS Summit’s history of educating and helping data professionals, the third Level Up track will present a wealth of sessions focused on advancing and improving the careers of attendees.

Packed with demos of common real-world challenges and solutions, delivered by some of the top industry experts, this year’s Summit will also include Learning Pathways – curated pathways of sessions designed to help attendees master specific learning outcomes. As a result, attendees will come away from the Summit with a wealth of tips and tricks they can immediately take back to their workplace.

The staging of this major conference for data professionals is the latest initiative from Redgate Software to support the data community following the closure of PASS, which ended operations in January of this year. Redgate acquired the assets of PASS and committed to hold the Summit, continue SQL Saturdays on an independent, not-for-profit basis, and make the organization’s extensive library of learning content and training sessions freely available.

With limited opportunities for business travel continuing this year, moving the 2021 event online widens the accessibility of the Summit to a worldwide audience. To accommodate attendees from North and Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, sessions have been scheduled across time zones, so that attendees can connect with one another in real-time, or catch up later in their own time by watching the sessions on-demand.

As Annabel Bradford, Redgate Communities Marketing Manager concludes: “We’re so pleased to be supporting this important event for the global data platform community. This is the largest conference of its kind, and a great opportunity for data professionals from around the world to connect with old friends and new, and have fun at casual networking events taking place online throughout the PASS Data Community Summit. This year's program has been curated specifically to help data pros of all levels achieve their career goals, and we're looking forward to welcoming a diverse and engaged global audience.”

To access the Summit’s exclusive content and world-class training delivered by leading experts in the data industry, data professionals are invited to register now at the PASS Data Community Summit website.

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help them to adopt compliant database DevOps. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 100,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

