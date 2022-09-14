The latest TOUGHBOOK N1 handheld is more flexible, future-proof and more powerful.

BRACKNELL, UK. 14th September 2022 – Panasonic today announced the updated version of its premium rugged handheld device with integrated angled barcode reader for mobile workers. The new TOUGHBOOK N1 handheld, a favourite with postal services and last mile logistics companies, comes with more memory, Android™ operating system and Panasonic’s long-term Android support.

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Mk3

The latest generation device (Mark 3) is more flexible, future-proofed and more powerful than ever. It is equipped with Qualcomm Octa Core processor with an increased 4GB memory and 64GB of Flash storage - double the size of the previous generation. Running the Android 11 operating system[1], offering enhanced user and management functionality, the TOUGHBOOK N1 handheld also benefits from COMPASS, the portfolio of tools and services making it easy to configure, deploy, manage and secure Panasonic Android devices.

The 550cd/m² display provides superb screen visibility for mobile workers. The 4.7” HD capacitive multi-touch daylight readable display is designed for use in bright sunlight or in the rain and when wearing gloves. The device can also be used with an optional Stylus Pen, for more accurate signature recording and recognition capabilities.

Tough as ever

The fully rugged device is as tough as ever, tested to MIL-STD-810G[2] and has passed a drop height of 2.1m. For users working in extreme temperatures, the operational temperature range of the device is -20° to +50°C.

The latest generation device remains compatible with the existing wide range of support accessories, including a hand strap, cradle, holster, extended battery and charging cradle stand. The Panasonic Toughbook N1 handheld also has its own vehicle docking solution, designed in-house by the Panasonic Global Docking Solutions team. The dock has been ergonomically designed using composite materials for the perfect combination of light weight and durability and allows for single-handed docking and release.

Management and Security

For ease of management and administrative peace of mind, the TOUGHBOOK N1 handheld is Android Enterprise-ready and comes bundled with the Panasonic COMPASS suite of Enterprise Management tools. The Complete Android Services and Security package offers everything a business needs to configure, deploy and manage its Panasonic rugged Android devices securely. Long Term support for this latest version of the TOUGHBOOK N1 will provide security patches until 2027.

Availability

The latest generation device is a combined WiFi and 4G model and will be available from September 2022 priced at €1495/£1274 plus tax. For more information visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/products-and-accessories/handhelds/TOUGHBOOK-N1

[1] Existing mark 2 and 2.5 devices can also upgrade to the Android 11 operating system from September 2022.

[2] Tested by third-party lab.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

