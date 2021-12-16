As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the Royal Mint Museum has created a boxed experience to recount the memories of people who lived through decimalisation.

BRACKNELL, UK. 16th December 2021 – Working with care homes across the United Kingdom to run reminiscence sessions, the Royal Mint Museum and Panasonic have teamed up to create a unique experience for residents with a special box of memories to mark 50 years since decimalisation.

Residents trial the devices

The session takes the form of a ‘Museum in a Box’, which contains replicas and original objects from the time for people to handle. Each object is fitted with a special micro-chip which, when placed on the box, play audio clips specific to that object. Panasonic were able to support the experience by donating 50 TOUGHBOOK 2-in-1 convertible tablets for the residents to be able to enjoy the experience further.

Bethan James, from the Royal Mint Museum, says: “The boxes can be a fun and stimulating activity, giving people who lived through the changeover an opportunity to talk about their memories.”

Those interested, have the opportunity to loan the boxes completely free of charge, with the boxes being quarantined and disinfected between each loan.

Bethan continues: “We’re very grateful to Panasonic for their support with this project and their generosity has ensured that as many positive experiences and smiles as possible will continue to be enjoyed.”

Kevin Jones, Director of Operations, Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe, agrees: “What an amazing initiative to be involved with! The Panasonic team are delighted to be able to donate TOUGHBOOK devices to support these sessions and have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the project – it really has been a golden experience.”

For more about the initiative, please visit: https://www.royalmintmuseum.org.uk/decimalisation/reminiscence-sessions/

Or if you would like further information and to have the opportunity to loan the boxes completely free of charge, please email: decimalisation@royalmint.com.

