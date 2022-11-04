Global awards platform for enterprise tech startups sees a marked increase in Women in Tech category
London, UK – November 4th, 2022 – The Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent global awards program dedicated to the enterprise technology startup ecosystem, has revealed its shortlist of 2022’s most innovative technology companies and concepts. This year the awards have seen a marked increase in Female CxO Trailblazers with almost double the number of entrants in that category this year.
Spanning 15 tech categories, each shortlist has been determined by a panel of high-calibre industry judges. It’s now up to the voting public to assist them in selecting the 2022 Tech Trailblazers winners and runners up, who will be revealed at the Tech Trailblazers virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday 29th November. The public vote closes 16th November.
Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards said; “2022 has been yet another trailblazing, record-setting year for entries so our finalists should be incredibly proud. We’ve especially seen a surge in our Female CxO Trailblazer category and that is incredibly satisfying to see as a woman in tech myself. A huge thanks to our judges for selecting our 11th edition finalists, we now await the winners reveal at our virtual awards ceremony on 29th November. The Tech Trailblazers team wish all nominated companies and startup execs the very best of luck. Please support your favourites in the public vote.”
The finalists can be viewed at www.techtrailblazers.com/shortlist and is where the industry can vote for its favourite finalists and help determine the category winners and runners up.
The Tech Trailblazers Awards categories open for voting are:
- Artificial Intelligence Trailblazers
- Big Data Trailblazers
- Blockchain Trailblazers
- Cloud Trailblazers
- Containers Trailblazers
- Developer Trailblazers
- Female CxO Trailblazer
- FinTech Trailblazers
- Firestarter Trailblazers
- IoT Trailblazers
- Male CxO Trailblazer
- Networking Trailblazers
- Security Trailblazers
- Storage Trailblazers
- Sustainable Tech Trailblazers
Winners of the regional Hopper (Americas), Kesavan (Asia Pacific) and Turing (EMEA) awards will also be revealed at the virtual awards ceremony on 29th November. The three winners will have received the highest number of votes in each region.
[ends]
Notes to editors
Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.
For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.
# # #
Media contact
Vicki Porter
Omarketing
+44 (0)20 8255 5225
vicki@omarketing.com