‘Tech Trailblazers @10’ celebrates 10th awards edition with startup advice and insights

London, UK – July 7th 2021 – The Tech Trailblazers Awards today launches Tech Trailblazers @ 10, a new eBook packed with resources to celebrate its 10th edition.

The book is an engaging read for anyone in enterprise technology or the global tech startup community - offering current and future insight into technology subsectors, as well as 2030 forecasts on the enterprise tech startup landscape, advice for startup founders, winner spotlights, #OnFire podcasts and more. Click here to download a copy: https://techtrailblazers.com/10-years-ebook/

A celebration of the past, present and future, Tech Trailblazers @ 10 takes a look back at its alumni’s (winners and runners-up) success since the awards began in July 2012. Its research reveals that Tech Trailblazers winners and runners-up have raised two-thirds of their total funding since winning their respective awards - which is close to a whopping $10 billion in venture capital funding. What’s more, 54 of them have since been acquired by leading enterprises including Cisco, DXC Technology, Google Cloud, Microsoft and VMware - to name but a few.

Other highlights include:

Advice from Head Judge Steve O’Donnell on creating an award-winning Tech Trailblazers submission

‘Building the next generation of startup founders’ - editorial from Gerald Brady, Managing Director, Silicon Valley Bank

More about the new Diversity Trailblazers and Investment Trailblazers categories

Sound bites from industry leaders on key topics such as diversity, equality and inclusion

Insight and expert predictions on technology sub-sectors, plus entry criteria

About the awards and how to enter

Rose Ross, Founder and Chief Trailblazer of The Tech Trailblazers Awards, said: “What better way to celebrate 10 years of the Tech Trailblazers Awards than with a valuable resource for the entire enterprise tech startup community? We pride ourselves on offering startups not only vital recognition, but guidance and opportunity to learn from leading experts in our field. We’ve definitely lived up to this with our 10th edition eBook!

“We’re incredibly grateful to collaborate with so many of the Tech Trailblazers community for Tech Trailblazers @ 10 - from judges such as Gerald Brady (Silicon Valley Bank). Joe Baguley (VMware), Enrico Signoretti (GigaOm) Steve O’Donnell (CIO, B&CE) and Dr Jacqui Taylor (FlyingBinary), to our many trailblazing winners throughout the last decade.”

The Tech Trailblazers Awards is the first independent global awards program dedicated to enterprise tech startups, and opened for entries last month. Visit www.techtrailblazers.com to enter.

Companies less than six years old and at C-series funding or below are encouraged to enter at www.techtrailblazers.com. The awards recognize outstanding innovation in AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, containers, developer tools, fintech, IoT, mobile, networking, security and storage.

Key dates for your diary: the Early Bird deadline is August 4th. Entries close on September 10th at 23:59pm Pacific Time.

For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com follow @techtrailblaze, or listen to the #OnFire podcasts.

