ScentAir’s tailored scent solution has enhanced The View from The Shard themed experiences, delivering an increase in visitor numbers and a 30% rise in dwell time

London, UK; 24th February 2022: The View from The Shard is working with scent marketing expert ScentAir to complete its all-encompassing themed experiences for visitors at the top of London’s tallest building.

ScentAir, which has a track record of enhancing customer experiences for over 25 years, and works with clients including Marriott, The White Company, and IKEA, has hand-picked key seasonal fragrances that complement and enhance the unique experience at The View from The Shard.

Aurora

The first theme began in the summer of 2021 with ‘Avant Garden’, based on a summer garden accented with floral scents. For the winter months, ScentAir delivered a Nordic-inspired cranberry, apple and marmalade scent for The View from The Shard’s Aurora experience. These experiences have resulted in an uplift in visitors to The View from The Shard, together with a 30% increase in dwell time.

Iain Rogers, Head of Operations at The View from The Shard says “As a premium visitor experience, we chose to work with the leading scent marketing experts in the UK. ScentAir has proven to be highly adaptable and innovative in delivering a fragrance solution to meet our unique requirements.”

Luke Reilly, Head of Sales at The View from The Shard adds: “As the UK’s tallest building, we have a breath-taking view, but what better way to enhance this magical experience than adding a specific seasonal scent for our visitors to enjoy. It has had a dramatic effect on our visitor experience and resulted in more time spent in the venue. It’s fantastic to match our themes with incredible scents.”

Joanna Riordan, ScentAir’s (UK) Head of Customer Experience added: “This is such a prestigious venue to demonstrate the benefits of scent marketing, and we are delighted to partner with a team who are so creative. We are proud to demonstrate how our scent delivery solutions and fragrance expertise are able to enhance this unique landmark.”

Those wanting to visit The View from The Shard’s Aurora experience before 28th February can find last minute tickets here: https://www.theviewfromtheshard.com/book-tickets/

To find out more about the power of scent marketing, visit the ScentAir website here: https://scentair.com/en-gb

About The View from the Shard

The View from The Shard is a premium visitor attraction at the top of the UK's tallest building, The Shard. Travelling skyward in a high-speed lift, this journey takes you 72 floors above the capital, to the highest viewing point of the city. Located, 800ft above London’s iconic skyline, The View from The Shard is a must do for all visitors to London, enabling guests to experience the entire city like never before. Be it sipping champagne above the clouds or discovering the capital’s rich history from a new perspective, this breath-taking 360° panoramic experience is not to be missed.

About Scentair

Berkshire-based ScentAir are part of ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world’s most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. With corporate offices in Charlotte, NC, USA, and France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, the Company’s 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients’ brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales.

To learn more, go to scentair.co.uk

