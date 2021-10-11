Ecologist and peatland researcher receive German Environmental Prize

Osnabrück/Darmstadt. Yesterday (Sunday) in Darmstadt, the German Federal Environmental Foundation (DBU) honoured exceptional efforts in the fight against climate change and to protect biodiversity with one of Europe’s most prestigious and highly endowed environmental awards. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented the German Environmental Prize to ecologist Prof. Dr. Katrin Böhning-Gaese (56) and peatlands researcher Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Hans Joosten (66), who will be splitting the award, which comes with a remuneration of EUR 500,000. “The award recipients give us hope, because they have shown us the tools we can use to fight climate change and the species extinction crisis,” said Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, head of the Board of Trustees of the DBU. DBU Secretary General Alexander Bonde emphasized the award winners’ dedication: “We need an awakening for more climate protection and species conservation.”

Further information about the German Environmental Prize 2021 to be found at https://www.dbu.de/umweltpreis (German only)

