ChessBase GmbH

Hamburg, December 2021. ChessBase, the world leading chess software company, announces the auction of a unique collection of currently 14 artworks with the chess world champions. Each champion's artwork is a unique 1080 x 1080 px GIF showing the notation of one of his most famous games, a ray traced 3D rendering of the key position and a photo of the champion from his active time. These are all authorized by the champion himself or his family resp. descendants.

The exclusive NFT collection "CHESS WORLD CHAMPIONS" presents the iconic games of the great minds like Bobby Fischer, Anatoly Karpov, Vishy Anand or Vladimir Kramnik with only one NFT per artwork. Each artwork is offered only as a truly unique single piece. The collection will be expanded in the future. More information can be found at https://nft.chessbase.com

The first authorised CHESS WORLD CHAMPIONS NFT Collection

Matthias Wüllenweber, Managing Director of ChessBase, is proud to release this unrivaled NFT collection: "We want to honour the chess world champions with this collection. The main part of the auction proceeds will go to them. We are currently working on expanding this collection."

The auction at https://opensea.io will run until Jan 12, 2022

ChessBase is a German media company whose chess software is now the worldwide standard for world champions, professionals and ambitious amateurs.

According to Vishy Anand (World Champion 2007 – 2013) "ChessBase has changed the chess world forever. It is more or less unthinkable now not to work with it." The company operates an international chess server, a chess news platform and develops game-changing chess programs such as "Fritz”, as well as award-winning educational programs for children.

The whole collection is designed by Carl Eriksson, a Swede living and exercising his craft on a bunch of exciting brands including ChessBase in Hamburg, Germany.

