A global list of the best-in-class work tech administered by Inspiring Workplaces and The Starr Conspiracy

Winners selected by independent judges include organizations such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Culture Amp, Fuel 50, Medallia, Perceptyx, Reejig and Virgin Pulse.

New York and London – November 10, 2022 – The 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards in partnership with The Starr Conspiracy today announces its winners from all corners of the globe.

Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors. At Inspiring Workplaces, we endeavour to recognise and reward the organisations that go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver an outstanding workplace experience for their people. This year, with the support of our partner, The Starr Conspiracy, we launched the Work Tech Awards. These awards celebrate the success and diverse range of technologies that we believe can be a serious catalyst to driving positive change for an organisation and the people within it. If you need help, look no further than this Top 25!”.

The Top 25 Work Tech Vendors (in alphabetical order)

Benefex Blueboard Clair Cornerstone OnDemand Culture Amp Employ Inc Fuel50 Gloat Gsoft Harkn Isolved meQuilibrium Medallia OpenBlend Oyster HR Pathstream Perceptyx Quantum Workplace Reejig RemotelyMe retrain.ai Snappy Vantage Circle Virgin Pulse WorkBuzz

Each vendor was asked to complete a six-part submission discussing the impact on their own people, customers, purpose and more. Over a hundred vendors were then reduced to the Top 25 by independent judging.

Open for entries - 2023 Inspiring Workplaces Awards

North America, EMEA & Australasia are now open for entries for the 2023 Inspiring Workplaces Awards with a deadline of Feb 22, 2023.

To register for more information, become an Inspirer at www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Partner with Inspiring Workplaces

We are limiting the number of partners we work with in 2023. If you are interested in working with us, we still have a few opportunities remaining. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

-END-

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Part of its profits fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/

About The Starr Conspiracy

You're busy creating the future of work. You don't have time to teach an agency what you do. At The Starr Conspiracy, your work is our business. Brand or demand. Traction or scale. We accelerate results. Find out how at thestarrconspiracy.com.

For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:

Matt Manners

+44 (0) 7799876473

matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Twitter/Instagram: @inspireworknow

LinkedIn Group/ Facebook: Inspiring Workplaces