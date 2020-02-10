Ahead of Mobile World Congress, B-Stock unveils its mobile digest trade-in and used pricing report and shares its insight into how upcoming technologies such as 5G will affect the mobile secondary market.

London, UK, 10 February 2020: B-Stock – the world’s largest B2B marketplace for trade-in and overstock mobile phones – confirms rapid growth of the secondary mobile market driven by growing consumer demand for used mobile devices. Currently worth $25 billion, the secondary mobile market is set to reach $39 billion by 2025. As trade in rates rise and new technologies emerge, more carriers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are pushing devices to secondary sales channels. Accordingly, the data generated is very interesting.

The latest data released by B-Stock shows the impact the iPhone 11 launch had on the secondary market:

Demand for the iPhone 7 spiked; there was a 90% increase in units sold leading up to the launch and it was the most purchased used model

Following the iPhone 11 release, the iPhone X became the most popular used model

At six weeks post-launch the iPhone 11 was already hitting return counters and selling into the secondary market

Used pricing for the iPhone XS and XS Max was weak leading up to and following the iPhone 11 launch: the XS and XS Max sold for 39% and 44% of their retail price respectively compared to 52% for previous generation iPhone models at 14 months after release

On this last point, Sean Cleland, VP of Mobile for B-Stock, explains: “The release of the lower-priced iPhone 11 was most likely the reason behind the weak XS and XS Max performance: the $699 model was well received across the world, particularly in China.”

It is not only new devices that are driving the secondary market but also emerging technologies. The next 12-18 months will see an increase in 5G phones entering the primary market bumping 4G phones out of the market. Despite the lag in mobile phone sales in the past few years, 5G promises to drag consumers out of their buying snooze, and with every upgrade, there will most likely be a trade-in.

“Retailers have to be prepared to take in old devices with the same velocity at which they put new 5G devices on the shelves,” added Cleland. “Having a risk-adverse, high-recovery plan in place to handle all the trade-in phones will be essential; this includes leveraging buyback, refurbishment and resale programmes.”

As new models and technologies launch and trade-ins of older phones rise, a majority of devices will be pushed to secondary channels, like the one provided by B-Stock. Currently, throughout B-Stock’s network, millions of devices and accessories are sold annually, across a huge number of models, carriers, conditions and Stock Keeping Units (SKUs).

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world’s leading marketplace for returned, excess, and other liquidation inventory. The platform sets up an online auction dynamic where retailers and manufacturers can sell directly to a diverse base of approved business buyers; this drives greater demand, higher pricing and a faster sales cycle, while maintaining the control you need. By applying our auction strategy and data, the world’s largest retailers, along with hundreds of other businesses, are attaining the highest pricing possible for secondary-market merchandise across all categories, conditions, and quantities. To become a part of the world’s largest network of liquidation marketplaces, please visit: www.bstock.com.

